£1.6 million Fairer Aberdeen funding used to tackle poverty in the city

Aberdeen City Council has revealed that £1.6 million in funding through Fairer Aberdeen has been used to tackle poverty in the Granite City over the past year.

The funding is part of the Fairer Aberdeen programme that has helped priority areas such as Cummings Park, Mastrick, Middlefield, Northfield, Seaton, Tillydrone, Woodside and Torry.

At a council meeting on Monday, December 13 members welcomed a report into how the scheme has helped support vulnerable areas amid the pandemic.

During the past year, a total of 40 projects have received between £2,200 and £158,000 in funding including CFine Safe and Home Start.

A Covid-19 hardship fund was also established and distributed £360,000 to 47 community groups and third sector companies for those impacted by Covid.

These people included low-income families, disabled people, ethnic minorities and young people.

“Ultimate aim is Aberdeen being a place where everyone can prosper”

Earlier in the year, Aberdeen City Council refreshed their Local Outcome Improvement Plan which included a new goal that “no one will suffer due to poverty by 2026”.

The council also unanimously approved a motion put forward by council leader, Jenny Laing that recognised the contribution the scheme has had on Aberdeen.

Around 630 volunteers dedicated their time to help implement aspects of Fairer Aberdeen adding around £1.9 million in value.

Ms Laing said: “It is wonderful to see the positive impact our Fairer Aberdeen Fund programme has had on a significant number of residents across our city and I think it is important that we take this opportunity to extend our thanks to all the organisations, volunteers and staff who, despite the challenges of Covid-19, have continued to deliver this vital programme in our communities.

“As the Fairer Aberdeen Fund is allocated to tackle poverty and deprivation it is critical it aligns with our Local Outcome Improvement Plan themes of people, place and economy and I am delighted that the wide-ranging programme being supported by the Fund straddles all three and is making a major contribution to us achieving our ultimate aim of Aberdeen being a place where everyone can prosper.”