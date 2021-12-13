Peterhead charity shop fears for future amid warning traffic ban will hammer donations

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans to close a busy Peterhead street to traffic have left a hard-hit charity shop fearing for its future.

The British Heart Foundation store has been part of the town centre for over 22 years.

But manager Carol Banning is worried that the closure of Marischal Street next month could eventually lead to its demise.

Since it opened, kind-hearted supporters have been able to drive there to drop off bags of goodies.

They will soon be banned from doing just that, as Buchan councillors voted to close the street for the next six months.

And they will consider making it permanent in June, following public consultation.

Carol said the charity shop has struggled to attract customers following the temporary closure of Marischal Street.

And she said donations are “declining very quickly now”.

What’s behind the Peterhead Marischal Street closure plans?

The street was temporarily closed as part of Aberdeenshire Council’s Spaces for People programme.

It shut again as work on the Drummers Corner project was carried out earlier this year.

Councillors last week agreed to impose the six-month traffic ban after hearing that facilities such as the new Arc Cinema have “changed the dynamic” of the town centre.

They decided to ban traffic in an effort to keep people safe, amid warnings that many drivers have been ignoring signs not to use it.

The closure of Marischal Street, along with the coronavirus lockdown, have hit the charity shop hard.

It has struggled to get back to pre-pandemic levels of customers and donations, and the new measures could be a further blow.

Staff having to trek to car park to receive bagfuls of donations

Carol said: “After the first lockdown we found it really hard to come back…

“It was not as bad after the second lockdown but footfall in the shop is down from what it used to be.

“We have a lot of mature customers who are loyal people, and want to help the charity.

“But they can’t carry bags to the front door.

“The shop doesn’t have a back door so we have our staff go round to the car park and help.

“We rely on people donating goods but we can see a decline.”

Charity champion ‘can see both sides’

As part of the pedestrianisation proposals new loading areas are to be provided on Erroll Street and the Maiden Street car park.

But Carol does not believe these will benefit the charity as they are “too far” from the shop.

Howeve she said she was in two minds about the pedestrianisation plans.

She said: “I can see both sides.

“From a customer’s point of view it will be safer and they won’t have to worry about big lorries going up the street – but from a business view it is not good.”

