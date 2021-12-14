Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tales new and old from across Scotland to be shared as part of Year of Stories 2022

By Ross Hempseed
December 14, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 9:14 am
Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022 was launched today (14 Dec) with Scottish story icons Dennis the Menace and Mary, Queen of Scots sharing their tales with Luke Winter of the Story Wagon – a touring space offering creative writing, traditional storytelling and story sharing activities – which is taking part in Scotland's Stories – Community Campfires, led by Scottish Book Trust. They were joined by Rocco Cesari, eight and Francesca Cesari, five at The Kelpies in Falkirk. Please credit VisitScotland/Chris Watt
Stories from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be shared with the world as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

Community groups and organisations will participate in a nationwide programme that celebrates stories inspired by Scotland’s “distinct, vibrant and diverse culture”.

The VisitScotland programme, which launches today, features 60 events throughout 2022.

This includes the return of Aberdeen’s ever-popular light festival Spectra, which will celebrate the humour, seriousness and boldness of Scotland’s writers.

One aspect, Writ Large, features large-scale projections of Scotland’s contemporary literary works.

Many events across Scotland will tell tales from local communities, highlighting the country’s distinct culture and character.

The Community Stories Fund has been created to support 100 events in 2022.

Storytelling has ‘never been more important’

The fund is delivered via VisitScotland and Museums Galleries Scotland with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Another event is a theatre piece in Inverurie, inspired by the life of Scottish suffragette and journalist Caroline Phillips.

Born in 1874 in Kintore, Philips was a pioneer being one of only 66 female journalists in the UK at the time.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “2022 is the year we celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories.

“Storytelling and celebrating our unique oral history tradition has never been more important as we continue to respond to the impacts of the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the very best in Scottish storytelling talent throughout 2022 – which will be vital to our continued culture recovery.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “We are inviting the world to delve into the wonderful experiences our stories create.

“It’s important to shout about Scotland’s new and untold stories.

Year of Stories 2022 will shine a light on emerging, fresh and forward-looking talent and highlight the innovators that break boundaries across all forms of storytelling.

“As our valuable tourism and events industry continues to rebuild following the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year heralds an exciting new chapter while also providing quality opportunities for artists, creatives and audiences.”

