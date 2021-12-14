Tales new and old from across Scotland to be shared as part of Year of Stories 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stories from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be shared with the world as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

Community groups and organisations will participate in a nationwide programme that celebrates stories inspired by Scotland’s “distinct, vibrant and diverse culture”.

The VisitScotland programme, which launches today, features 60 events throughout 2022.

This includes the return of Aberdeen’s ever-popular light festival Spectra, which will celebrate the humour, seriousness and boldness of Scotland’s writers.

One aspect, Writ Large, features large-scale projections of Scotland’s contemporary literary works.

Many events across Scotland will tell tales from local communities, highlighting the country’s distinct culture and character.

The Community Stories Fund has been created to support 100 events in 2022.

Storytelling has ‘never been more important’

The fund is delivered via VisitScotland and Museums Galleries Scotland with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Another event is a theatre piece in Inverurie, inspired by the life of Scottish suffragette and journalist Caroline Phillips.

Born in 1874 in Kintore, Philips was a pioneer being one of only 66 female journalists in the UK at the time.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “2022 is the year we celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories.

“Storytelling and celebrating our unique oral history tradition has never been more important as we continue to respond to the impacts of the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the very best in Scottish storytelling talent throughout 2022 – which will be vital to our continued culture recovery.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “We are inviting the world to delve into the wonderful experiences our stories create.

“It’s important to shout about Scotland’s new and untold stories.

“Year of Stories 2022 will shine a light on emerging, fresh and forward-looking talent and highlight the innovators that break boundaries across all forms of storytelling.

“As our valuable tourism and events industry continues to rebuild following the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year heralds an exciting new chapter while also providing quality opportunities for artists, creatives and audiences.”