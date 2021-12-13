Two Aberdeen teens believed to be together in Stonehaven reported missing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Aberdeen teens, who are believed to currently be together, have been reported missing.

Maddison Robertson, 15, and Mariah Johnston, 13, were last seen on the evening of Sunday, December 13.

Maddison has been described as being 5ft, with blonde/light brown hair and when last seen was wearing a grey hooded top and grey joggers.

Mariah is described as 5ft 1in and with long brown hair. Before her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white “Nike” trainers.

They are believed to possibly be in the Stonehaven area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the force’s website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.