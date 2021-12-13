Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two Aberdeen teens believed to be together in Stonehaven reported missing

By Denny Andonova
December 13, 2021, 6:54 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 8:27 pm
Two Aberdeen teens, who are believed to currently be together, have been reported missing.

Maddison Robertson, 15, and Mariah Johnston, 13, were last seen on the evening of Sunday, December 13.

Maddison has been described as being 5ft, with blonde/light brown hair and when last seen was wearing a grey hooded top and grey joggers.

Mariah is described as 5ft 1in and with long brown hair. Before her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white “Nike” trainers.

They are believed to possibly be in the Stonehaven area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or using the “Contact Us” form on the force’s website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

