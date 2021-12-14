Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charity seeks retirement home for ‘sweet but shy’ old cat that keeps getting overlooked for younger ones

By Lauren Robertson
December 14, 2021, 1:21 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 5:45 pm
Clementine the cat needs a new home.
Clementine the cat has been described as a “sweet but shy little lady” who loves spending her days in bed.

She is currently in the care of the Scottish SPCA at its Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Clementine is believed to be between 10 and 12 years old but the charity is unsure as, when she was brought in as a stray, no owner ever came forward.

The SSPCA is looking for a loving retirement home for the cat to live out her golden years, as she is having little luck in being rehomed.

Centre manager, Louise Griese, explained that Clementine is often overlooked for younger cats, saying: “Sadly because of her medical needs and her age, she has had little interest.

“We are hoping that there is an understanding person out there who can see the wonderful companion Clementine could be and give her the chance she deserves.”

‘Medication for the rest of her life’

Clementine was brought to the SSPCA in a bad condition.

Ms Griese said: “Clementine came in to our care as a stray in very poor condition, and unfortunately an owner never came forward for her.

“The poor thing needed to be de-matted on arrival, but she has since regrown all her fur, gained weight, and is back feeling beautiful again!”

Sadly, her mysterious past has left her with a number of medical complications that mean she needs medication.

“She has hyperthyroidism but her bloods are stable,” explained Mrs Griese.

“She currently requires medication three times a day which she takes with no fuss at all.

“We’re hopeful that in the future her medication could be reduced to two times daily, but she will need to stay on the medication for the rest of her life and have blood tests a couple of times a year.

“Unfortunately she has also had cat flu in the past and although she has recovered well, she will always be a carrier and will need to be the only cat in her new home.”

She added that Clementine would need to be kept inside due to her old age.

A new home

Despite the fact she hasn’t yet sparked anyone’s interest, the SSPCA are confident they can find a home for Clementine.

Though she has been described as shy, Ms Griese believes the cat will come out of her shell in the right home: “She loves to spend her days in a cosy bed, but is happy to get attention when snuggled up on someone’s lap.

“In the right home with lots of love we are sure Clem will blossom and grow in confidence.”

If you are interested in rehoming Clementine, you can apply to do so here.

