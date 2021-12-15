‘Drunk’ man found trapped in a Stonehaven restaurant’s cold room had a ‘lucky escape’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Drunk’ man found trapped in a Stonehaven restaurant’s cold room had a ‘lucky escape’

By Lauren Taylor
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 11:50 am
Abdul 'Raj' Hamid found the drunk man in his restaurant's cold room.
Abdul 'Raj' Hamid found the drunk man in his restaurant's cold room.

A Stonehaven chef who found a man locked inside the restaurant’s outside cold room said he had a “lucky escape”.

Abdul Hamid, known as Raj, is head chef and owner of the Carron to Mumbai restaurant in Stonehaven.

He stayed behind late on Friday to prepare for a busy Saturday shift when he heard a noise coming from outside.

Although he went out to investigate he couldn’t see anything so went back to work – until the noise continued.

Eventually he went and stood outside until he heard the noise again, when he realised it was coming from the restaurant’s outdoor cold room.

When he opened the door, he found a man standing amongst the carnage of food strewn across the floor.

Mr Hamid took the man inside and gave him warm water while he waited for the police to arrive.

He said: “The cold room is about 3C, imagine normally the following day we come to work for a 3pm shift.

“Had he been in there all night he would have died, there was no hope of him surviving at 3C when he’s drunk and with a lack of oxygen.”

Damages are ‘very bad news’ for restaurant

The head chef said he has “no idea at all” how the male managed to gain access to their cold room, as the gate at the bottom of the alley is always locked.

Mr Hamid estimates that the man wasted around £1,500 worth of food, and claimed there was also damage to the door and compressor.

The restaurant is not using the cold room while they are waiting for engineers to assess the damage, with Mr Hamid guessing it might cost around £3,000 to repair.

“It’s bad news, it’s very bad news especially given what the hospitality industry is going through at the moment,” he said.

“We are getting cancellations every day, we are even scared to answer the phone now because we know they are going to say ‘can we cancel the booking?’.

“This is how bad it is, every day we receive five or 10 calls cancelling. This is the last thing we wanted.”

However, he has decided not to press any charges against the man involved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]