More than 100 sites in Aberdeenshire and Highlands to get 4G boost in EE upgrade

Mobile phone operator EE has pledged to upgrade 4G signal in more than 600 rural locations in Scotland by June 2024.

The investment will lead to improvements at 83 sites in the Highlands, 36 sites in Aberdeenshire, 33 in Argyll and Bute and eight in Shetland.

EE says the programme will reduce the number of “not spots”, where 4G mobile coverage is not available in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and elsewhere.

The project is part of the Shared Rural Network, which is an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government to expand 4G coverage to 95% of the country by 2025.

Mobile connectivity is ‘crucial’ for farming

The announcement will also lead to improvements in coverage in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Perth and Kinross and South Lanarkshire.

Bob Carruth, NFU Scotland’s communications director, said: “For modern farming businesses to fulfil their potential, fast, reliable connectivity is crucial.

“The ability to manage both mainstream farming activities, and any diversified income stream from mobile phones, is a key element to success.

“The delivery of significant improvements in 4G coverage in rural parts of Scotland will be welcomed by those who live and work in Scotland’s countryside.”

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity.

“EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks.”

Julia Lopez, the UK Government’s digital infrastructure minister, said: “EE’s plans show good progress and will increase choice for consumers and boost productivity in rural areas.

“We will continue to work closely with them to close down further gaps in rural mobile signal.”