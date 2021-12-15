Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 100 sites in Aberdeenshire and Highlands to get 4G boost in EE upgrade

By David Mackay
December 15, 2021, 10:51 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 11:50 am
EE mast at Rest and Be Thankful.
Mobile phone operator EE has pledged to upgrade 4G signal in more than 600 rural locations in Scotland by June 2024.

The investment will lead to improvements at 83 sites in the Highlands, 36 sites in Aberdeenshire, 33 in Argyll and Bute and eight in Shetland.

EE says the programme will reduce the number of “not spots”, where 4G mobile coverage is not available in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and elsewhere.

The project is part of the Shared Rural Network, which is an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government to expand 4G coverage to 95% of the country by 2025.

Mobile connectivity is ‘crucial’ for farming

The announcement will also lead to improvements in coverage in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Perth and Kinross and South Lanarkshire.

Bob Carruth, NFU Scotland’s communications director, said: “For modern farming businesses to fulfil their potential, fast, reliable connectivity is crucial.

“The ability to manage both mainstream farming activities, and any diversified income stream from mobile phones, is a key element to success.

“The delivery of significant improvements in 4G coverage in rural parts of Scotland will be welcomed by those who live and work in Scotland’s countryside.”

Someone typing into a mobile phone keyboard.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity.

“EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks.”

Julia Lopez, the UK Government’s digital infrastructure minister, said: “EE’s plans show good progress and will increase choice for consumers and boost productivity in rural areas.

“We will continue to work closely with them to close down further gaps in rural mobile signal.”

