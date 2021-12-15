Aberdeen councillors cleared by watchdog after complaint over their defence of immigrants

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Aberdeen councillors have been cleared by the ethics watchdog after they were reported for criticising UK immigration policy.

Complaints against Liberal Democrat Martin Greig and Christian Allard of the SNP were dismissed by the Standards Commission.

Concerns had been raised that they had failed to respect other councillors and the public, as they spoke out in The Press And Journal.

Both had urged north-east residents to “look after their neighbours” as they celebrated a peaceful protest in Glasgow in May.

Border Force officials detaining two Indian nationals had caused the demonstration in Scotland’s second city – and the councillors described their approach as “heavy-handed” and “unwelcome”.

‘Nothing disrespectful or discourteous’ in Aberdeen councillor comments on immigrants

Asked to probe whether the two men had breached the councillors’ code of conduct, the Standards Commission ruled not to take the case beyond their first glance.

According to the official report into the complaint, acting ethical standards commissioner Ian Bruce had found “nothing in the article that could be construed as being disrespectful or discourteous”.

As the protest had been non-violent and led to no arrests, he ruled Mr Greig and Mr Allard had only been intending to “demonstrate that they welcomed everyone in their community and hoped that others would too”.

Furthermore, Mr Bruce said the pair were entitled to express their opinion on such a matter of public concern as a basic human right.

Torry and Ferryhill member Mr Allard told us: “It is clear that elected politicians are protected under the European Convention on Human Rights to make political comments and I will always speak out against the inhumane, xenophobic and despicable hostile environment against migrants implemented by this Conservative and Unionist UK Government.

“To give an example of this, we currently have a situation whereby asylum seekers are being kept in hotels in Aberdeen with only £8 per week to live on – not a welcoming country, not something anyone can be proud of.”

Number of watchdog complaints from Aberdeen soaring as council elections loom

He and Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Mr Greig are the latest in a growing number of Aberdeen representatives to be referred to the standards body.

The list seems ever-increasing as we grow ever nearer to next May’s council elections.

In 2021 alone, ‘well-intentioned’ SNP Bridge Of Don member Alison Alphonse has been cleared of wrongdoing at a hearing and, before her, so were Lib Dems Ian Yuill and Steve Delaney.

Towards the end of last year, convicted sex offender Alan Donnelly and planning convener Marie Boulton, who released confidential financial information to the public, were sanctioned.

And city councillors voted recently to refer another SNP member, Michael Hutchison, to the watchdog after he criticised work on the recent £3.8 million renovation of Provost Skene’s House.

Mr Greig told us: “There has been a flurry of complaints against opposition councillors in Aberdeen and it’s unusual so many have been clustered together.

“The complaints process is an extremely important part of our democratic life and should not be misused.

“My only criticism was against the policies of this Conservative government and it would not be acceptable to try and stop anyone from duly opposing government policy.

“Bear in mind the comments were printed in May and the complaint came four months later so it seems to me that this is some kind of tactic.”