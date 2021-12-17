Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huge new car park planned for Aberdeen Airport amid hopes to attract millions more passengers

By Ben Hendry
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 11:04 pm
Plans have been lodged to turn disused land into a new park at Aberdeen Airport, as seen in this outline.
Hundreds of new parking spaces could be built at Aberdeen International Airport to cope with an expected surge in passengers.

Passenger numbers plummeted by two-thirds to about a million in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with only oil and gas workers preventing an even steeper decline.

AGS Airports, which also runs Southampton and Glasgow sites, is hoping passenger numbers will be soaring by 2040.

And to accommodate that, proposals for a new 274-space car park on land between Dyce Avenue and Thistle Road have now been tabled with Aberdeen City Council by applicants The Hub (NW) Limited.

The airport car park looking bare last April.

Airport in numbers

  • Passenger figures peaked at 3,723,000 in 2014.
  • This dipped amid the oil downturn, falling below three million.
  • Passenger numbers collapsed during 2020, reaching about a million.
  • The airport has a target of increasing the figures by 3% every year.
  • The owners are ultimately aiming for five million yearly passengers by 2040.
Airport bosses are determined to bring in more passengers after a bruising period.

Around 85 people are directly employed there, but Aberdeen International Airport supports more than 3,400 jobs in the aviation sector.

Recent efforts to future-proof it include a £124 million extension to the main runway, and £20 million terminal improvements.

New Aberdeen airport car park needed to cope with demand

Going by figures from 2018 around 45% of people travel there by private car.

Of those, 8% park at the Dyce facility before taking flight, leaving their vehicle there for an average time of a week.

If numbers surge to 4.5 million passengers every year, then that will mean 986 people parking there every day.

This wasteland could be paved over to offer space for hundreds of passengers. Picture by Paul Glendell

According to documents lodged it is estimated there will eventually be a need for 6,902 parking spaces.

The long-stay car park at present has 1,007 spaces while its short stay equivalent has 1,247.

And that 2,254 total represents a “significant shortfall”.

Other plans are already in the works for a 462-space car park on unused land at the nearby ABZ Business Park.

Would we need a new Aberdeen airport car park if more people use public transport?

The 727 bus regularly travels between the city centre and the airport. Picture by Jim Irvine.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council say the shift towards public transport is not happening at a sufficient rate.

The document states: “If passengers move towards more sustainable forms of transport, e.g. by bus, there would need to be a shift of 4,186 passengers to sustainable travel modes per week – which would be difficult.

“The car parking demand analysis shows that there could be a requirement for 6,902 car parking spaces.”

The documents add the new car park would provide 14 electric charging points and 12 disabled spaces.

This shows where the new Aberdeen airport car park would be built.

Will airport be able to recover from the pandemic?

Managing director at the time, Steve Szalay, last year told us that Aberdeen International Airport’s oil and gas links would help it bounce back.

He said: “The difference between Aberdeen and other areas is that we are predominantly a business airport.

“In normal times I see that as a bad thing – I want more holiday destinations…

“But in terms of recovery, this could make a huge difference when airlines are wondering where to put their aircraft.”

In September, flights to Newcastle resumed and Easyjet’s Aberdeen-Manchester route was reinstated in July.

You can see the planning application for the car park here.

Aberdeen’s economy predicted to be fastest growing in Scotland by end of 2022

