Five vehicles involved in crash at Kingswells roundabout By Lauren Taylor December 15, 2021, 6:39 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 9:09 pm Five cars were involved in a crash on the A944. Emergency services are currently at the scene of a five-vehicle crash on the A944 in Kingswells. Police received calls alerting them to the crash at the Kingswells roundabout in Aberdeen around 4.45pm. A police spokesman said: "We were made aware of a crash involving five vehicles at the Kingswells roundabout in Aberdeen around 4.45pm on Wednesday December 15. "Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles." The cars were recovered shortly after the accident. Picture by Paul Glendell. There were long queues of traffic in all directions at the roundabout while work was being carried out to recover the vehicles. The spokesman confirmed that there were no injuries and the road was fully cleared by 6.45pm. For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE