Five vehicles involved in crash at Kingswells roundabout

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a five-vehicle crash on the A944 in Kingswells.

Police received calls alerting them to the crash at the Kingswells roundabout in Aberdeen around 4.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving five vehicles at the Kingswells roundabout in Aberdeen around 4.45pm on Wednesday December 15.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

There were long queues of traffic in all directions at the roundabout while work was being carried out to recover the vehicles.

The spokesman confirmed that there were no injuries and the road was fully cleared by 6.45pm.

