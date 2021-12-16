‘We’re as gutted as you guys’: Stonehaven Fireballs ceremony cancelled due to worsening Covid situation

Organisers of the world-famous Stonehaven Fireballs have cancelled this year’s event – less than a week after announcing it would be going ahead.

In the face of rising Covid cases and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon introduced new guidance on keeping safe earlier this week.

Though this did not specifically ban large events taking place, it did advise the public to avoid mixing with too many other households over the festive period.

Now the fireballs committee has announced it has made the early decision to axe the Hogmanay event.

Taking to social media, they said: “This is not a post we wanted to be writing, but unfortunately this year’s fireballs ceremony is now cancelled.

“We’re sure you will all be aware of the reports of Covid case increases and the new recommendations around social distancing issued by the Scottish Government in the last few days.

“Whilst there are no fresh guidelines around events such as ours (yet), we feel that it just would not be right to run at this point.”

‘We have a duty of care’

The fireballs usually bring tens of thousands of people to Stonehaven’s old town to bring in the new year, with participants swinging the fiery balls as they march up and down the high street before throwing them into the harbour.

Just last week, the organisers reassured the public that the event would be going ahead and that measures would be in place the ensure it was as Covid safe as possible.

However, in a “frustrating” turn of events, they decided to cancel for the sake of Stonehaven residents.

They added: “We are so proud of Stonehaven and of the fireballs ceremony, but we also feel we have a duty of care to the town’s residents (and in particular those in the auld toon) to not expose them to any more risk than necessary.”

Stonehaven Fireballs ‘will be back’

After announcing that the 2021 event was cancelled, the organisers thanked the groups involved in attempting to see it go ahead.

This included emergency services, the council and their local sponsors.

Before wishing everyone a happy festive season, they assured fans of the event that it would be back next year with a bang.

The group said: “To the public who were looking forward to joining us to welcome in the New Year: sad times again for 2021/22, but we will be back again for sure to celebrate Hogmanay in true Stonehaven style.”

“We hope you all can understand our position on this. Not an easy decision, but one that had to be made.”

Newburgh village ceilidh cancelled

Meanwhile, the Newburgh Gala Committee has also confirmed their New Year’s Day ceilidh has also been cancelled.

In a post on Facebook, the committee announced: “The very nature of a ceilidh means that households will be interacting far more than a traditional disco.

“The hall is not particularly big and we anticipate more restrictions might be likely.

“We are all so disappointed we have had to do this but on a plus note we have booked the band and hall for 2023.”