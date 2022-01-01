Aberdeen Taexali vows to continue mission to make sport more inclusive

Aberdeen’s first inclusive rugby club has vowed to continue its mission of making the sport accessible to all despite a first season impacted heavily by the pandemic.

In 2018 Aberdeen Taexali was founded as an LGBTQ+ friendly club with the aim of encouraging people who may not have otherwise taken up the sport to do so.

Bosses spent two years building a squad ahead of months of gruelling training sessions before the club played its first competitive in September.

However, after just two games the team was forced to pull out of the local league due to fixture call-offs and injuries.

But despite the disappointment of not being able to see the season through to its conclusion, they are still hailing the year as a success after taking part in several tournaments, playing at Murrayfield and welcoming more than a dozen new players.

Aberdeen Taexali is ‘safe, inclusive and welcoming’

“Our club represents players who identify as gay, straight, queer and trans, and we’re very proud to provide a safe, inclusive and welcoming space in the sport of rugby union,” said Stephen Williamson, a founding member who serves as chairman.

“Our mission is to help encourage those who ordinarily might not get involved in rugby for whatever that reason might be, whether that be sexual orientation, race, gender, age or experience, to give it a try.

“It’s an ambition that we’ve held since we started in 2018, and as we move into our fourth year, it’s one that we very much plan to continue.”

Club wants to promote inclusion

In the new year Aberdeen Taexali plans to focus on actively promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, and has backing from a number of local businesses.

Over the last 12 months it has also raised more than £1,000 for the mental health charity SAMH.

The club already has plans to host an Easter tournament featuring teams from International Gay Rugby (IGR) and the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU).

“It is hoped that the tournament will help firm up skills from the team and prepare us for other challenges next year as we look set to defend our winning title at the Hadrian’s Cup in Newcastle in March, and then travel for our first international tournament at the memorial Bingham Cup in Ottawa, Canada, next summer,” said Stephen.

“There’s lots still to come from Taexali, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve next.”