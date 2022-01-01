Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Taexali vows to continue mission to make sport more inclusive

By Jamie Hall
January 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Captain Rob Clunas, chairman Stephen Williamson and head coach Grant Skene of Aberdeen Taexali.
Captain Rob Clunas, chairman Stephen Williamson and head coach Grant Skene of Aberdeen Taexali.

Aberdeen’s first inclusive rugby club has vowed to continue its mission of making the sport accessible to all despite a first season impacted heavily by the pandemic.

In 2018 Aberdeen Taexali was founded as an LGBTQ+ friendly club with the aim of encouraging people who may not have otherwise taken up the sport to do so.

Bosses spent two years building a squad ahead of months of gruelling training sessions before the club played its first competitive in September.

However, after just two games the team was forced to pull out of the local league due to fixture call-offs and injuries.

But despite the disappointment of not being able to see the season through to its conclusion, they are still hailing the year as a success after taking part in several tournaments, playing at Murrayfield and welcoming more than a dozen new players.

Aberdeen Taexali is ‘safe, inclusive and welcoming’

“Our club represents players who identify as gay, straight, queer and trans, and we’re very proud to provide a safe, inclusive and welcoming space in the sport of rugby union,” said Stephen Williamson, a founding member who serves as chairman.

Taexali chairman Stephen Williamson and captain Rob Clunas.

“Our mission is to help encourage those who ordinarily might not get involved in rugby for whatever that reason might be, whether that be sexual orientation, race, gender, age or experience, to give it a try.

“It’s an ambition that we’ve held since we started in 2018, and as we move into our fourth year, it’s one that we very much plan to continue.”

Club wants to promote inclusion

In the new year Aberdeen Taexali plans to focus on actively promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, and has backing from a number of local businesses.

Over the last 12 months it has also raised more than £1,000 for the mental health charity SAMH.

The club already has plans to host an Easter tournament featuring teams from International Gay Rugby (IGR) and the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU).

“It is hoped that the tournament will help firm up skills from the team and prepare us for other challenges next year as we look set to defend our winning title at the Hadrian’s Cup in Newcastle in March, and then travel for our first international tournament at the memorial Bingham Cup in Ottawa, Canada, next summer,” said Stephen.

“There’s lots still to come from Taexali, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve next.”

