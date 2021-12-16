Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regional breakdown: 5.6% of Covid cases in north and north-east are Omicron

By Ross Hempseed
December 16, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 3:28 pm
omicron cases cause mass vaccination efforts
Vaccination efforts ramp up as the Omicron variant spread throughout Scotland.

Nearly 6,000 people across Scotland have Covid, the daily figures show.

Positive cases in Scotland totalled 5,951, of which 663 are the Omicron variant – up by 102 from yesterday.

Earlier today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Omicron was expected to be the dominant variant by tomorrow as she revealed it was already making up 45% of positive cases tested.

She reiterated her pleas for people to stay at home, reduce social interaction and said there was “no time to waste” in getting a booster.

In Grampian, there are currently 12 Omicron cases while in the Highlands there are 29.

Overall, there are 462 Covid cases in Grampian and 238 in the Highlands.

The Western Isles and Orkney both recorded 16 new cases, while Shetland had 11.

A further 18 people have died from Covid, including two in Aberdeenshire.

Hospitalisations and vaccinations

In Scotland, the number of people in hospitals has dropped from 544 to 531 in the last 24 hours.

In Grampian, 63 people were in hospitals down three from yesterday, while in Highland the figure has remained at 22.

People in intensive care in Scotland also dropped by four to 34.

In terms of vaccinations, Scotland broke its previous highest daily total of jabs administered on Wednesday with 54,104 jabs given out

Today Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was ” confident” that the booster roll-out can be accelerated to reach the government’s target of 61,000 by the end of the year.

In total 4,366,439 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, while 3,983,975 have received their second dose.

Booster or third doses have been administered to 2,313,843 people.

