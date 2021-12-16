Seven drivers handed £100 speeding fines by police after Deeside residents complain

An error occurred. Please try again.

Seven drivers have been issued with speeding fines on Deeside near Aberdeen in a single day after local residents complained to the council about the issue.

As part of Operation Cedar, police officers Marc Camus and Linda Still were present near the Riverside of Blairs estate alongside the River Dee just outside Aberdeen.

There they conducted several speed tests between 10.40am and 3pm on Thursday, December 16.

During that time, the officers caught seven vehicles speeding on the road designated a 30mph road.

The motorists were issued with conditional offers of fixed penalties, each carrying a three points on their driver’s licence and a £100 speeding fine.

The highest recorded speed on the day was 48mph.

Officers say most of the motorists were local to the South Deeside corridor area and were aware of the road’s speed limit.

Police were stationed on that particular road after residents complained a community council meeting about the frequency of drivers speeding through the area.

Constable Marc Camus said “Most drivers were supportive of the operation. Local residents also showed their support and approached the officers, offering their thanks.

“Speeding is unacceptable, and owing to this level of behaviour, we will no doubt be back more frequently”.