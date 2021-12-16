Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven drivers handed £100 speeding fines by police after Deeside residents complain

By Ross Hempseed
December 16, 2021, 4:17 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 4:29 pm
caught speeding

Seven drivers have been issued with speeding fines on Deeside near Aberdeen in a single day after local residents complained to the council about the issue.

As part of Operation Cedar, police officers Marc Camus and Linda Still were present near the Riverside of Blairs estate alongside the River Dee just outside Aberdeen.

There they conducted several speed tests between 10.40am and 3pm on Thursday, December 16.

During that time, the officers caught seven vehicles speeding on the road designated a 30mph road.

The motorists were issued with conditional offers of fixed penalties, each carrying a three points on their driver’s licence and a £100 speeding fine.

The highest recorded speed on the day was 48mph.

Officers say most of the motorists were local to the South Deeside corridor area and were aware of the road’s speed limit.

Police were stationed on that particular road after residents complained a community council meeting about the frequency of drivers speeding through the area.

Constable Marc Camus said “Most drivers were supportive of the operation. Local residents also showed their support and approached the officers, offering their thanks.

Speeding is unacceptable, and owing to this level of behaviour, we will no doubt be back more frequently”.

