Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian ask visitors to take a test – and to stay away if they have even a cold

By Ross Hempseed
December 16, 2021, 5:13 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 5:48 pm
NHS Grampian is urging visitors to Grampian Hospitals to test before visiting.
A senior nurse is urging people to take a test before every hospital visit – while reminding them there are “other illnesses out there”.

NHS Grampian is urging visitors to take a lateral flow test before entering any of their facilities, and will continue to operate its two visitors per patient per day rule as it works to minimise the spread of Covid.

But senior nurse also asked people to think carefully before arriving at hospital if they are even suffering from a cold as they could still be putting patients at risk.

Lyn Pirie, senior nurse lead for person-centred visiting, said: “We know how important it is for people in hospital to maintain contact with loved ones and we will support that wherever possible.

“We need the general public to work with us and take an LFD test before every visit. If it is positive, they must start self-isolation and book a PCR test.

“While Covid-19 is obviously a significant concern, we need visitors to remember other illnesses are out there.

“If they are suffering from colds, ‘flu, or norovirus, the last thing they should do is visit someone in hospital, as their immune systems will be weaker.”

Covid in Grampian

Today’s daily figures show there are currently 12 cases of Omicron in Grampian, out of a a total of 462 Covid cases recorded in the north-east in the last 24 hours.

“We know there will be emergencies where it is neither possible nor practical to take a test before coming into hospital,” Ms Pirie added.

“We are not making a negative test result a condition of entry for hospital visitors. What we are doing is urging the public, in the strongest possible terms, to pick up a test kit and carry out a test before every hospital visit.”

Visitors are also asked to use a fluid repellent surgical mask available at hospital entrances instead of a fabric face covering for better protection.

It is also possible to schedule virtual visits with patients to reduce the risk of potential in-person exposure.

