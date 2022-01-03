Aberdeen amateur football club launches drive to build their ‘field of dreams’

An Aberdeen amateur football club has launched a drive to create a “field of dreams” for future generations of players.

Kincorth Amateur Football Club (AFC) has taken up an ambitious project to build changing facilities at their home pitch and secure the team’s future development.

The club has been a pillar of the community and surrounding areas for more than 35 years and is regarded as one of the most decorated teams in the north-east.

However, it faced a rough patch when it was dropped from the Premier Division several years ago and new leaders were appointed to take the helm in 2019.

Now, co-managers Dean Stewart and Andrew Ewan are determined to bring Kincorth AFC back to its former glory and provide the team with a pitch of the highest standards.

Drive to put Kincorth AFC back on the map

The pair have been working relentlessly for the past year and a half to install dressing rooms at Kincorth field and ensure there are adequate facilities for children and adults.

As well as putting the club back at the top of the Premier Division, they established a youth football development academy for those aged five to eight in August.

Mr Ewan said the overwhelming response to Kincorth Emirates Youth FC, which is the first kids’ team in the club since 2003, fast-tracked the need for on-site dressing rooms.

He said: “Three years ago, we had to play away from Kincorth because we were using the changing rooms in the school nearby and it got knocked down.

“We are now using the facilities in the community sports centre down the hill, but we just want to have a proper pitch for our teams like everybody else in the area.

“It’s a community project and we just want to make ourselves sufficient and play at our home pitch. There is nothing in Kincorth and there has never been, and that’s a shame.”

A legacy for future generations

Although they had secured a £7,000-grant from the National Lottery Awards to kick-start the project, the club is still £20,000 short to bring their plans to fruition.

They have now launched a GoFundMe page to raise the remaining funds, which will be used for the refurbishment of the containers donated by Greenwell and to get power and water supply.

Mr Ewan added: “To get facilities at the football pitch would be absolutely fantastic – can’t even describe it.

“The kids’ team is the main focus. All of the coaches are brilliant and the children love being part of this.

“It’s been hard work and there have been many stumbling blocks, but it’s something good for the community. This could be here for years now.”