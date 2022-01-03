Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen amateur football club launches drive to build their ‘field of dreams’

By Denny Andonova
January 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kincorth Emirates Youth FC was launched in August for the first time in 18 years. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Kincorth Emirates Youth FC was launched in August for the first time in 18 years. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

An Aberdeen amateur football club has launched a drive to create a “field of dreams” for future generations of players.

Kincorth Amateur Football Club (AFC) has taken up an ambitious project to build changing facilities at their home pitch and secure the team’s future development.

The club has been a pillar of the community and surrounding areas for more than 35 years and is regarded as one of the most decorated teams in the north-east.

However, it faced a rough patch when it was dropped from the Premier Division several years ago and new leaders were appointed to take the helm in 2019.

Now, co-managers Dean Stewart and Andrew Ewan are determined to bring Kincorth AFC back to its former glory and provide the team with a pitch of the highest standards.

Kincorth Emirates Youth FC training. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Drive to put Kincorth AFC back on the map

The pair have been working relentlessly for the past year and a half to install dressing rooms at Kincorth field and ensure there are adequate facilities for children and adults.

As well as putting the club back at the top of the Premier Division, they established a youth football development academy for those aged five to eight in August.

Mr Ewan said the overwhelming response to Kincorth Emirates Youth FC, which is the first kids’ team in the club since 2003, fast-tracked the need for on-site dressing rooms.

He said: “Three years ago, we had to play away from Kincorth because we were using the changing rooms in the school nearby and it got knocked down.

“We are now using the facilities in the community sports centre down the hill, but we just want to have a proper pitch for our teams like everybody else in the area.

“It’s a community project and we just want to make ourselves sufficient and play at our home pitch. There is nothing in Kincorth and there has never been, and that’s a shame.”

More than 75 children have already joined Kincorth Emirates Youth FC. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

A legacy for future generations

Although they had secured a £7,000-grant from the National Lottery Awards to kick-start the project, the club is still £20,000 short to bring their plans to fruition.

They have now launched a GoFundMe page to raise the remaining funds, which will be used for the refurbishment of the containers donated by Greenwell and to get power and water supply.

Mr Ewan added: “To get facilities at the football pitch would be absolutely fantastic – can’t even describe it.

“The kids’ team is the main focus. All of the coaches are brilliant and the children love being part of this.

“It’s been hard work and there have been many stumbling blocks, but it’s something good for the community. This could be here for years now.”

