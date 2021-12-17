Man, 62, dies following two vehicle crash near Balmedie

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 62-year-old man has died in a crash involving a car and a van.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road, near Foveran, at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

However, the driver of a silver Hyundai i140 could not be saved, and he died at the scene.

The driver of the silver Ford Transit van was not hurt.

The road was closed for around nine hours while a full collision investigation was carried out.

Police are now appealing for information from the public.

Sergeant Chris Smith, from north-east road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families involved in this crash.

“We are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who was driving on the road at the time to get in contact with officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, please speak to police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2010 of December 16.