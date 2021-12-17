Aberdeenshire man organising online get together for people experiencing loneliness this festive season

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeenshire man is organising an online get together for people experiencing loneliness this festive season.

Martin Robertson, from Cruden Bay, is setting up a Zoom meeting on December 28 at 3pm and is inviting people to take part.

The 63-year-old has early onset dementia and says the online meeting is an opportunity to help others with the condition who may be in need of a chat.

“You always read about the elderly and people with dementia being lonely at Christmas,” he said.

“Through About Dementia, which is a sub-group of Age Scotland, I feel empowered to be able to create my own Zoom meeting so that anyone who feels lonely can come and have a chat. They’ve been great at helping me.”

An open invite

The online get together is free to everyone and will involve open conversation so people can discuss anything they wish.

Mr Robertson is welcoming those experiencing loneliness to take part, but particularly people who are living with dementia.

He said: “I’d like to invite those with dementia and their carers. And also the professionals, because even they get lonely at Christmas.

“It will be on December 28 which is a bank holiday. People might be getting a bit down after Christmas so I thought it would be a good day to do it.”

After sharing his plans on social media, Mr Robertson has already had a good response with people signing up to join in with the Zoom meeting later this month.

He now wants to spread the word further and get more people involved who may not have anyone else to talk to at this time of year.

The 63-year-old is organising the event by himself but says support from the charity, About Dementia, has given him the confidence he needed to go ahead with his idea.

He added: “I thought this would be a great chance for me to help others.”

Anyone who wishes to take part can leave Mr Robertson a message on 07369 236068.