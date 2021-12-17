Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire man organising online get together for people experiencing loneliness this festive season

By Ellie Milne
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Martin Robertson is reaching out to those who are experiencing loneliness this festive season
An Aberdeenshire man is organising an online get together for people experiencing loneliness this festive season.

Martin Robertson, from Cruden Bay, is setting up a Zoom meeting on December 28 at 3pm and is inviting people to take part.

The 63-year-old has early onset dementia and says the online meeting is an opportunity to help others with the condition who may be in need of a chat.

“You always read about the elderly and people with dementia being lonely at Christmas,” he said.

“Through About Dementia, which is a sub-group of Age Scotland, I feel empowered to be able to create my own Zoom meeting so that anyone who feels lonely can come and have a chat. They’ve been great at helping me.”

Martin Robertson is inviting people to take part in his online get together. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

An open invite

The online get together is free to everyone and will involve open conversation so people can discuss anything they wish.

Mr Robertson is welcoming those experiencing loneliness to take part, but particularly people who are living with dementia.

He said: “I’d like to invite those with dementia and their carers. And also the professionals, because even they get lonely at Christmas.

“It will be on December 28 which is a bank holiday. People might be getting a bit down after Christmas so I thought it would be a good day to do it.”

After sharing his plans on social media, Mr Robertson has already had a good response with people signing up to join in with the Zoom meeting later this month.

He now wants to spread the word further and get more people involved who may not have anyone else to talk to at this time of year.

The get together will be via Zoom on December 28. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

The 63-year-old is organising the event by himself but says support from the charity, About Dementia, has given him the confidence he needed to go ahead with his idea.

He added: “I thought this would be a great chance for me to help others.”

Anyone who wishes to take part can leave Mr Robertson a message on 07369 236068.

