Aberdeen rock singer Jon Davie has marked his return to the Lemon Tree by performing Scottish music legends Gun’s biggest hit – alongside the band themselves.

Mr Davie, who was paralysed after suffering a massive injury in 2017, was invited to appear at the gig by lead singer Dante Gizzi after he saw his cover of Word Up! in an article in The Press and Journal.

The plan all came together last Sunday, December 12, during Gun’s Granite City show.

Introducing Mr Davie to the stage, Mr Gizzi said: “I came across this guy called Jon Davie, who performed a studio recording of our version of Word Up!

“I was totally blown away, the story behind it… we got this man to come out and sing it with us tonight.”

Mr Davie told the crowd: “It’s been a long time since I was up here, but it’s good to see you all again.”

Warning: Video below contains strong language.

‘Back at home’

This was only his second stage appearance since his injury more than four years ago, the cause of which is still unknown.

In September last year, his friends Scott Reid and Charlie Munro put on the Aberdeen Band Weekender, a fundraising gig for the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre in Kincorth where he stays.

Talking to the Press & Journal last month, Mr Davie described that hour-long acoustic set as “the highlight of the last four years”, and said he felt “back at home” as soon as he returned to the stage at The Tunnels.

With his previous band GutterGodz, Mr Davie had opened for Gun at the Lemon Tree in 2012.