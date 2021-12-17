Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 67, seriously injured in A90 two vehicle crash near Stonehaven

By David Mackay and Daniel Boal
December 17, 2021, 4:49 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 8:33 pm
Police have closed the A90 southbound at Stonehaven.

A 67-year-old man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being “seriously” injured in a two-car crash on the A90 near Stonehaven.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road was closed at Stonehaven after a blue Hyundai i10 and Renault Trafic van collided at around 2.55pm.

The 67-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to treat his “serious” injuries, while the van driver was uninjured.

Police confirmed that dual-carriageway had been shut in the southbound direction.

The crash is understood to have happened slightly south of the junction with the A92 St Cyrus road.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area with diversions set up on the coast road.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4pm.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who was on the road in the area around the same time and may have dashcam footage, whether they witnessed the collision or not.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1989 of 17 December.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]