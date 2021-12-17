Man, 67, seriously injured in A90 two vehicle crash near Stonehaven

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 67-year-old man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being “seriously” injured in a two-car crash on the A90 near Stonehaven.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road was closed at Stonehaven after a blue Hyundai i10 and Renault Trafic van collided at around 2.55pm.

The 67-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to treat his “serious” injuries, while the van driver was uninjured.

Police confirmed that dual-carriageway had been shut in the southbound direction.

The crash is understood to have happened slightly south of the junction with the A92 St Cyrus road.

#A90 southbound near Stonehaven is currently closed due to a crash involving two cars. Motorists are asked to seek alternatives routes. The road is likely to be closed for some time. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/lHNqJ65AVF — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) December 17, 2021

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area with diversions set up on the coast road.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4pm.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who was on the road in the area around the same time and may have dashcam footage, whether they witnessed the collision or not.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1989 of 17 December.”