ScotRail services in the north-east disrupted as staff member falls ill

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rail services to Aberdeen are facing a day of disruption after a member of onboard staff fell ill.

ScotRail services operating between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are being subject to cancellation and disruption as a result of the staff shortages.

A total of five scheduled services are being hampered by the delays, with various services terminating prior to arrival in Scotland’s capital.

In a statement on their website, ScotRail operators said services were being disrupted as a result of a “member of on-train staff being taken ill.”

The announcement comes as staff urge fans travelling by train to the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend, to check their journey before setting off for the match.

Operators confirmed a recent increase of Covid-related absences amongst staff is having an impact on train services.

What services are being disrupted?

Commuters onboard the 11:01am service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will be forced to terminate at Dundee.

The train will no longer call at Leuchars, Ladybank, Markinch, Haymarket and Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, the 11:30am service from Edinburgh to Aberdeen has been cancelled as a result of the disruption.

ScotRail have also reduced their 3.31pm service, operating from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.

The service will terminate from Haymarket; skipping Edinburgh Waverley.

Train fault leads to reduce capacity

Train services departing from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Inverness have also been hampered by disruption as a result of a train fault.

ScotRail’s 12:07pm service from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will be formed of three carriages instead of four due to the fault.

Capacity onboard the 7.39pm service from Edinburgh to Inverness will also be reduced.

In a statement published on their website, operators advised people to plan and consider social distancing factors.

They wrote: “Sorry this train has fewer carriages than normal. Because of physical distancing, customers may want to plan to travel on an alternative service.”

Rail services hampered by the threat of Omicron

Celtic and Hibernian are set to battle it out for the first piece of silverware of the season at Hampden Park on Sunday, with the match due to kick off at 3pm.

More carriages will be in use across the central belt to help take fans to the match; however, it is expected that services will be busier than normal with Christmas shoppers and football supporters travelling across the network.

Supports are being urged to check their journey before departing, as numerous services are facing delays and cancellations as a result of staff shortages.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to help football fans travel to the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend, including adding extra carriages to trains across the network.

“However, coronavirus continues to have an impact on rail services, so customers should plan ahead and continue to check the train times right up until they arrive at the station.

“We urge anyone travelling this weekend to stay safe and continue to follow government guidance. This includes maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering for your entire journey.”