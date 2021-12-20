BT says north-east phone lines never went down following police 999 warning

An error occurred. Please try again.

BT has denied any of its phone lines in the north-east were down on Monday morning, after police warned the public an outage could mean they were unable to call 999 on a landline.

Officers posted on the North East Police Division Facebook page to tell people in the Aberdeen area to use their mobiles if they needed to access the emergency number.

Data from Down Detector also appeared to show multiple reports of problems across Aberdeen and parts of Aberdeenshire including Inverurie, Portlethen and Stonehaven.

However, the telecoms company has now said there were no issues outside the Perthshire area, where a suspected hardware fault left some phones unable to make or receive calls.

The police post on social media said: “BT has advised us of problems affecting some telephone services in the Aberdeen area, and are working to resolve the issue.

“At this time, the outage only affects landlines, however it does include the 999 service.”

It continued: “Anyone requiring emergency services should use a mobile phone. Officers will continue to patrol the local areas and we will give you an update on the situation as soon as we have more information.”

Responding to the Perthshire incident, a BT Group spokesperson said: “Following a suspected hardware fault within the Perth exchange early this morning, some phone services in the Perth and surrounding areas were unable to make and receive calls.

“Engineers worked quickly, and services were fully restored by 11am. Broadband and mobile phones were not affected. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”