Death near railway line in Montrose

A person has died near the railway line at Montrose.

Trains have been suspended at the Angus town following the death on Monday morning.

It is not yet known if the person is male or female.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Montrose station at 6.40am this morning (December 20) following reports of a casualty near the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

Railway station closed

Montrose Railway Station has been closed following the death with no trains calling there.

Services to Edinburgh and Aberdeen have been affected.

Services revised

A bus service has been arranged to transport passengers between Laurencekirk and Montrose.

A Scotrail statement on Twitter said: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Montrose area, services are unable to call at Montrose station.

“Services booked to start and finish at Montrose will now be started and terminated at Laurencekirk.”

NEW: Due to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Montrose area, services are unable to call at Montrose station. Services booked to start and finish at Montrose will now be started and terminated at Laurencekirk. pic.twitter.com/9w53xKyPlW — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 20, 2021

Stagecoach buses are accepting train tickets for travel between Montrose and Dundee.

A witness at Montrose Railway Station said: “I was waiting for a train along with lots of other people.

“The train was never coming and then we were made aware that an incident had happened.

“We weren’t told what it was.

“However, I have heard lots of sirens and someone else said that they had seen police and ambulances.”

A ScotRail spokesman later added: “Services have been unable to call at Montrose station this morning while emergency service attend an incident at the station.

“We have arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected Stagecoach bus services to keep customers moving.”