Eight Aberdeen charities benefit from Trades Widows’ Fund festive donations

An Aberdeen-based charity has donated thousands to support people across the north-east this festive season.

The Trades Widows’ Fund has handed over a total of £23,892 to eight different charities based in the Granite City.

Trustees, made up of members from The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, met with charity representatives on Monday in recognition of the Christmas donations.

Craig Matheson, factor for the Trades Widows’ Fund, said: “The charity was set up in 2015 with the intent to make a difference in the City of Aberdeen and surrounding area.

“Since the charity’s significant award to the Charlie House Big Build Appeal in 2019, and the charity’s experience with the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust’s Covid Hardship Appeal in 2020, the new focus for 2021 was to reach out to smaller charities and organisations where smaller awards would make a significant difference to a larger number of younger people and families.

“To this end, the charity has completed three funding rounds this year culminating in this latest round which see’s eight organisations receiving funds in time for Christmas.

“The Trustees recognise this is a particularly difficult period for many families and hope these awards will make a difference for many this Christmas.”

Supporting north-east communities

The money donated was distributed among eight charities based in the north-east who will each use the funding to support people in the area.

A number of the charity representatives attended a presentation at Trinity Hall in Aberdeen on Monday afternoon.

One of the beneficiaries, Camphill School Aberdeen, confirmed it will put the £5,000 funding towards a new professional oven.

Weipke Busch, Learning for Life day services manager, said the school was “delighted” to receive the donation.

She continued: “A professional oven for our new kitchen workshop will create an additional 12 placements for young people with learning disabilities and complex additional support needs who are currently waiting to access meaningful day services.

“The workshop will develop the skills and confidence of our young people, enabling them to reach their fullest potential as they transition to adulthood.

“The young people will use produce from our organic farm and walled gardens, which they help grow, and turn them into baked goods, jams and juices and fine pieces! It is such an honour to be working with such an historically important Aberdeen charity and we look forward to welcoming the Trustees to the opening of our new workshop.”

Making a difference at Christmas

The festive donation from Trades Widows’ Fund Charity will be used by the Denis Law Legacy Trust to continue its Streetsport sessions in the city.

Mark Williams, the charity’s chief operating officer, said: “We’re extremely thankful to The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen’s Widows’ Fund Charity for the funding received.

“It will ensure that Streetsport sessions, which enable hundreds of young people to engage in free sport and creative activity, continues to thrive across Aberdeen City.

“Our participation numbers since restrictions loosened showed the extreme desire and need for programmes like Streetsport in local communities so we’re delighted that we’ll continue to offer this into next year and beyond.”

The Archie Foundation has also received a donation which will help them continue supporting families with sick children.

Charity CEO, Paul Cormack, said the “generous” donation has helped ensure “Archie can be here to help families who are struggling with the costs that an unexpected hospital visit bring”.

She added: “When a child is sick, families need to be able to focus on the most important thing – their child – and not be worrying about how they are going to make ends meet.

“Our emergency grants can help families cover the unexpected costs that attending hospital can bring and which sadly tip too many over the financial edge.

“We are so grateful to all involved in administering the Trades Widows’ Fund, their support will truly make the difference for struggling families over the festive period.”

A big thank you

Abernecessities has said it received a “phenomenal” amount of support from the charity for which they are “truly grateful”.

The funding has been used throughout the year to buy clothing and footwear for all ages and gone towards the Christmas campaign.

Co-founder Michelle Herd commented: “The devastating effects of Covid led to a staggering 900% increase in applications.

“In the wake of the pandemic, Abernecessities saw an immediate and sustained surge from many families with pre-existing vulnerabilities, as well as from those experiencing loss of employment and financial insecurity for the first time.

“The generous support from Trades Widows’ Fund has allowed us to continue our efforts to meet the urgent need from families experiencing hardship.

“We have been truly humbled by the warmth, kindness and generosity of Aberdeen. From the bottom of our hearts – thank you.”

A community youth hub launched by the management team at The Aberdeen Woodened Tesco store will put the donation towards activities for young people in the area.

Since launching in May, the youth hub has helped “drastically reduce” anti-social behaviour.

Store manager Stuart Neil said: “This project has been something that I’ve personally been very passionate about and it’s been fantastic to see such a remarkable response from all who enjoy our new hub space.

“We wanted to really address the root of the problem with anti-social behaviour and, for me, that started with positive engagement and involvement of the youths about what they wanted and trying to see things from their perspective.”

Donations were also made to the Aberdeen branch of the Flexible Childcare Services Scotland, the AFC Community Trust and Cummings Park Cubby.