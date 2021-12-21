Police hunt two masked men involved in Aberdeen attempted robbery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are hunting for two masked men who attempted to rob a corner shop in Aberdeen.

The pair entered the L&M Premier store on Hutcheon Street at about 2.30am today and demanded money from the staff member behind the counter before unsuccessfully trying to force the till open.

They then fled from the shop in the direction of Holland Street.

The on-duty staff member was uninjured but shaken by the incident.

Police hope that eyewitness accounts or CCTV footage may provide the key to tracking down the would-be thieves.

Detective Constable Thomas Cameron said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on this attempted robbery, or who may have seen two masked men in the nearby area in the early hours of this morning, to please come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who lives in the Hutcheon Street or Holland Street areas and has potential CCTV footage which could prove useful to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0269 of 21 December.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.