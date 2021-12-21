Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hunt two masked men involved in Aberdeen attempted robbery

By Daniel Boal
December 21, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: December 21, 2021, 4:02 pm
Two masked men attempted to rob L&M premier store on Hutcheon Street Picture by Kenny Elrick 02/07/2020
Two masked men attempted to rob L&M premier store on Hutcheon Street Picture by Kenny Elrick 02/07/2020

Police are hunting for two masked men who attempted to rob a corner shop in Aberdeen.

The pair entered the L&M Premier store on Hutcheon Street at about 2.30am today and demanded money from the staff member behind the counter before unsuccessfully trying to force the till open.

They then fled from the shop in the direction of Holland Street.

The on-duty staff member was uninjured but shaken by the incident.

Police hope that eyewitness accounts or CCTV footage may provide the key to tracking down the would-be thieves.

Detective Constable Thomas Cameron said: “We are appealing to anyone with information on this attempted robbery, or who may have seen two masked men in the nearby area in the early hours of this morning, to please come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who lives in the Hutcheon Street or Holland Street areas and has potential CCTV footage which could prove useful to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0269 of 21 December.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]