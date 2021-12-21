Two men taken to hospital following a disturbance on a street in Mastrick

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two men have been taken to hospital following a disturbance on Ross Crescent in Mastrick.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to attend the incident around 4pm on Tuesday in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen City.

She said: “At 4pm today, police received reports of a disturbance in Ross Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and two men have been taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

The condition of the two men taken to hospital is not yet known.