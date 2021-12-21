Two men taken to hospital following a disturbance on a street in Mastrick By Lauren Taylor December 21, 2021, 7:59 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 8:01 pm Two men have been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Mastrick. Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been taken to hospital following a disturbance on Ross Crescent in Mastrick. A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to attend the incident around 4pm on Tuesday in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen City. She said: “At 4pm today, police received reports of a disturbance in Ross Crescent, Aberdeen. “Emergency services attended and two men have been taken to hospital. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.” The condition of the two men taken to hospital is not yet known. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Motorbike passenger taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street Man, 45, seriously injured after duo break into his Moray flat armed with weapons Police hunt two masked men involved in Aberdeen attempted robbery Man, 67, seriously injured in A90 two vehicle crash near Stonehaven