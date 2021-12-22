Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 53, charged in connection with vandalisms at Scottish Conservative offices in Aberdeen

By Craig Munro
December 22, 2021, 12:50 pm
Pictures taken earlier this month show graffiti at the office on Rosemount Place.
A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with two incidents of vandalism at Scottish Conservative offices in Aberdeen.

Pictures from earlier this month showed the Scottish Parliament office on Rosemount Place and the nearby West Mount Conservative Association building targeted with graffitied swastikas and ‘Q’s – thought to stand for ‘Quisling’.

Former Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden and shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr are among the prominent local politicians who frequently use both buildings, along with their staff.

Mr Lumsden, who was elected as an MSP for the North-East region in May’s election, tweeted to say clean-up efforts would mean public money was “wasted”.

Mr Kerr also tweeted the pictures, and said “Our excellent staff shouldn’t have to put up with this nonsense.”

A police spokesman said: “On Friday, 3 December, 2021, police were made aware of vandalisms to two business premises, one in Rosemount Place and one in West Mount Street, Aberdeen.

“Following inquiries, a 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incidents.

“He has been released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in court at a later date.”

