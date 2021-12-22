Man, 53, charged in connection with vandalisms at Scottish Conservative offices in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with two incidents of vandalism at Scottish Conservative offices in Aberdeen.

Pictures from earlier this month showed the Scottish Parliament office on Rosemount Place and the nearby West Mount Conservative Association building targeted with graffitied swastikas and ‘Q’s – thought to stand for ‘Quisling’.

Former Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden and shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr are among the prominent local politicians who frequently use both buildings, along with their staff.

Mr Lumsden, who was elected as an MSP for the North-East region in May’s election, tweeted to say clean-up efforts would mean public money was “wasted”.

Staff met with vandalised office this morning. Public money wasted on repairs!

MSP staff shouldn’t have to face this nonsense! pic.twitter.com/h0c0fEZIXU — Douglas Lumsden MSP (@dlumsden) December 3, 2021

Mr Kerr also tweeted the pictures, and said “Our excellent staff shouldn’t have to put up with this nonsense.”

A police spokesman said: “On Friday, 3 December, 2021, police were made aware of vandalisms to two business premises, one in Rosemount Place and one in West Mount Street, Aberdeen.

“Following inquiries, a 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incidents.

“He has been released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in court at a later date.”