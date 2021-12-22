Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former RSPB Scotland group leader presented President’s Award for 30 years of volunteering

By Ellie Milne
December 22, 2021, 4:16 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 4:19 pm
Mark Sullivan has received the President's Award
Mark Sullivan has received the President's Award

The former leader of the RSPB Aberdeen and District Local Group has been recognised for his 30 years of volunteering.

Mark Sullivan is one of six people from across the UK to be presented with a President’s Award in 2021.

He has held a number of roles within the charity over the years, starting as a volunteer warden while at university.

Until 2020, he led the Aberdeen and District Local Group with “professionalism and enthusiasm”. He is still an active member of his local group and also volunteers at the Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve.

Mr Sullivan said he was “surprised and humbled” to receive the award which celebrates the RSPB’s most dedicated volunteers.

He said: “Reading the many positive contributions written in support of the application was a very emotional experience.

“I would like to thank all those who prepared the application (in particular Rob Leslie), and the many local group members who have contacted me to congratulate me on receiving the award.”

Showing his dedication

Nominees are put forward by those who want to celebrate their hard work and recognise their commitment to the charity.

Mr Sullivan was nominated by fellow group committee member Rob Leslie who he has known for more than three decades.

“We first met when we were both involved with the Young Ornithology Club here in Aberdeen,” Mr Leslie said.

“Since then, we have gone on to work together in the local RSPB members group, both working on the committee.

“Throughout all that time I’ve always been impressed by Mark’s professionalism, dedication and his willingness to share his ornithological knowledge.”

Mr Sullivan has show great commitment to the charity and went above and beyond when the pandemic hit to keep his local group together.

When the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, Mr Sullivan started sending out regular emails to keep all group members informed.

He created bird ID quizzes illustrated with his own photography, which he uploaded to the group’s website every week alongside tips on identifying problem species.

During their time apart, he also encouraged members to contribute to Lockdown Diaries, quizzes and articles about people’s natural history interests.

