Former RSPB Scotland group leader presented President’s Award for 30 years of volunteering

The former leader of the RSPB Aberdeen and District Local Group has been recognised for his 30 years of volunteering.

Mark Sullivan is one of six people from across the UK to be presented with a President’s Award in 2021.

He has held a number of roles within the charity over the years, starting as a volunteer warden while at university.

Until 2020, he led the Aberdeen and District Local Group with “professionalism and enthusiasm”. He is still an active member of his local group and also volunteers at the Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve.

Mr Sullivan said he was “surprised and humbled” to receive the award which celebrates the RSPB’s most dedicated volunteers.

He said: “Reading the many positive contributions written in support of the application was a very emotional experience.

“I would like to thank all those who prepared the application (in particular Rob Leslie), and the many local group members who have contacted me to congratulate me on receiving the award.”

Showing his dedication

Nominees are put forward by those who want to celebrate their hard work and recognise their commitment to the charity.

Mr Sullivan was nominated by fellow group committee member Rob Leslie who he has known for more than three decades.

“We first met when we were both involved with the Young Ornithology Club here in Aberdeen,” Mr Leslie said.

“Since then, we have gone on to work together in the local RSPB members group, both working on the committee.

“Throughout all that time I’ve always been impressed by Mark’s professionalism, dedication and his willingness to share his ornithological knowledge.”

Mr Sullivan has show great commitment to the charity and went above and beyond when the pandemic hit to keep his local group together.

When the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, Mr Sullivan started sending out regular emails to keep all group members informed.

He created bird ID quizzes illustrated with his own photography, which he uploaded to the group’s website every week alongside tips on identifying problem species.

During their time apart, he also encouraged members to contribute to Lockdown Diaries, quizzes and articles about people’s natural history interests.