News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mrs Murray’s receives donation to help animals in their care this Christmas

By Ellie Milne
December 22, 2021, 5:32 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 5:54 pm
Karen Green from Agria Pet Insurance with animal care assistant, Heather, and Max the border collie
Karen Green from Agria Pet Insurance with animal care assistant, Heather, and Max the border collie

An Aberdeen rehoming centre has received a boost of more than £1,000 to help its animals in its care this Christmas.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Cats and Dogs, located in Seaton, is one of 10 rescues in the UK to receive money raised during a recent nationwide fundraiser – the Agria Dog Walk.

Hundreds of dogs took part in the month-long event organised by leading pet insurance company Agria, who matched every donation made to raise a total of £21,000.

Staff at Mrs Murray’s said they were “delighted” to receive £1,393 which will go towards some recent unexpected vet bills.

“We are blown away with the support from the public, and would also like to thank Agria for matching the public’s donations,” said manager Marie Simpson.

One of the dogs in their care has had to be referred to Aberdeen Vet Referrals for a costly Total Ear Canal Ablation so the donation will be a “massive help”.

The money will also support Mrs Murray’s in continuing its enrichment programme for all animals.

The rehoming centre is the only place in the north-east offering care, rehoming and boarding services for cats and dogs.

Apart from income from boarding, the cost of animal care has to be met largely from donations, legacies and other public support.

Increase in dogs needing new homes

Vicki Wentworth, managing director at Agria Pet Insurance, said: “We are astounded by the incredible generosity shown by dog owners across the UK, and their dedication to helping dogs less fortunate than their own.

“As our rehoming team sees first-hand, the situation in animal rescues is extremely tough, both for dogs needing homes and the amazing individuals who take care of them.

“Our goal with the Agria Dog Walk was to make a difference, but we never expected to raise such a significant amount. Thank you to everyone, and their very special dogs, whose kindness will have a huge impact.”

Since the Agria Dog Walk, the pet insurers has carried out research into its dog rescue partners, finding that many animals are suffering from behavioural issues.

They also discovered that more than half of dogs handed into rescues are younger than two-years-old.

There has been an increase in dogs of all ages looking for new homes since the start of the pandemic which has resulted in more than three quarters of rescue centres almost reaching full capacity.

