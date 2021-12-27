From the Olympics to the Tour of Britain: Sport highlights in pictures in 2021

Sports held our attention throughout 2021 as we began to emerge from lockdown.

Yet with both the Olympics and the Euros at play in the summer, there was still plenty to shout about locally – from those Olympians returning with their spoils, to our own sporting efforts.

Neah Evans, for example, went home to Turriff with a silver medal in the team pursuit from Tokyo, while Stonehaven turned out in force to see the Tour of Britain race by their community.

There was also massive wins across the Highland League, with Fraserburgh leading the pack as we enter the new year.

So as we head into 2022, and towards – undoubtedly – more success for our local sportspeople and teams, we take a look at some of the highlights from the past 12 months.