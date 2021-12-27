From the Olympics to the Tour of Britain: Sport highlights in pictures in 2021 By Louis Delbarre December 27, 2021, 6:00 am CR0028 Fans flock to Glasgow Fan Zone for the Euro2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley In pic... Fans go through various emotions during the game Wullie Marr / DCT Media 18-06-2021 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports held our attention throughout 2021 as we began to emerge from lockdown. Yet with both the Olympics and the Euros at play in the summer, there was still plenty to shout about locally – from those Olympians returning with their spoils, to our own sporting efforts. Neah Evans, for example, went home to Turriff with a silver medal in the team pursuit from Tokyo, while Stonehaven turned out in force to see the Tour of Britain race by their community. There was also massive wins across the Highland League, with Fraserburgh leading the pack as we enter the new year. So as we head into 2022, and towards – undoubtedly – more success for our local sportspeople and teams, we take a look at some of the highlights from the past 12 months. Olympic silver medalist, Neah Evans at home near Turriff with her silver medal, won in the team pursuit cycling. Wullie Marr / DCT Media Aberdeen Canoe Water Polo team training at Bridge Of Don Swimming Pool. Picture by Paul Glendell / DCT Media The final stage of the Tour of Britian finished in Aberdeen on the Esplanade. The riders climb the last incline before the 2km flat to the finish, with Aberdeen in the background. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Scotland Fans arrive en masse off the train at London’s Kings Cross Station ahead of the match between Scotland and England tomorrow night, singing and dancing to ‘Yes Sir, I can Boogie’. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media Team Rally Cycling’s Robin Carpenter (orange) wins The Cairn o’Mount hill climb during stage eight of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Stonehaven to Aberdeen. Picture by PA. Fans flock to Glasgow Fan Zone for the Euro2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Highland League game of the day – Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue). Picture of (L-R) Scott Lisle and Liam Norris. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media Action from the 36 hole qualifying for the Scottish Amateur Matchplay Championships at Murcar Links Golf Course, Bridge of Don. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media Breedon Highland Football League match, Fraserburgh would win 13-1 against Turriff. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DCT Media Aberdeen Lynx last home match of 2021 against visitors Belfast Giants in the SNL Ice Hockey. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media. Fans in Moray for Scotland’s first game of the Euros 2020. Picture by Jason Hedges / DCT Media Baxters Loch Ness Marathon 2021. Picture by Paul Campbell. The Amateur Championship being played over The Nairn Golf Course. Calum Scott of Nairn drives up the 13th. Picture by Sandy McCook / DCT Media Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close