Driver clocked doing 83mph in Fraserburgh

A 29-year-old Fraserburgh man has been charged after being caught driving at 83mph through the town.

Police recorded him flouting the 30mph limit on South Harbour Road in Fraserburgh at about 9.30pm on Monday.

He has now been reported to the procurator fiscal and will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from the roads policing team, said: “Travelling at high speeds in residential areas is especially dangerous, particularly when roads are affected by rain and low temperatures as your chances of being involved in a crash are increased.

“The consequences of crashing in these circumstances can be devastating and simply not worth the risk. Anyone convicted of dangerous driving will face a mandatory driving ban.”