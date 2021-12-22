Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robin Green, 75, reported missing from Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
December 22, 2021, 11:45 pm
Robin Green was last seen on Union Street this morning.
Robin Green was last seen on Union Street this morning.

Pensioner Robin Green has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area.

The 75-year-old was last seen around 10.45am around Union Street and Bridge Street in Aberdeen on Wednesday December 22.

Mr Green may have been seen around Broomhill Road and the Holburn area before this.

He is described as white with very short grey hair and clean shaven. He is around 5ft 11ins, average build with blue eyes.

Mr Green was last seen wearing a multi-coloured red jumper with a shirt underneath. He was wearing grey/fawn coloured combat trousers and a dark coloured jacket.

He is known to walk the hills of Upper and Lower Deeside area.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Mr Green to call 101 quoting incident 2496 of December 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal