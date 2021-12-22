Robin Green, 75, reported missing from Aberdeen By Lauren Taylor December 22, 2021, 11:45 pm Robin Green was last seen on Union Street this morning. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Pensioner Robin Green has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. The 75-year-old was last seen around 10.45am around Union Street and Bridge Street in Aberdeen on Wednesday December 22. Mr Green may have been seen around Broomhill Road and the Holburn area before this. He is described as white with very short grey hair and clean shaven. He is around 5ft 11ins, average build with blue eyes. Mr Green was last seen wearing a multi-coloured red jumper with a shirt underneath. He was wearing grey/fawn coloured combat trousers and a dark coloured jacket. He is known to walk the hills of Upper and Lower Deeside area. Police are urging anyone who may have seen Mr Green to call 101 quoting incident 2496 of December 22. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man assaulted and robbed by man and woman in Inverness city centre Body recovered in search for hiker reported missing in Highlands Multi-agency search launched for man reported missing on Munro-bagging hike in Highlands Body found in search for man with dementia, 78, missing for three days