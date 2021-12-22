Robin Green, 75, reported missing from Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pensioner Robin Green has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area.

The 75-year-old was last seen around 10.45am around Union Street and Bridge Street in Aberdeen on Wednesday December 22.

Mr Green may have been seen around Broomhill Road and the Holburn area before this.

He is described as white with very short grey hair and clean shaven. He is around 5ft 11ins, average build with blue eyes.

Mr Green was last seen wearing a multi-coloured red jumper with a shirt underneath. He was wearing grey/fawn coloured combat trousers and a dark coloured jacket.

He is known to walk the hills of Upper and Lower Deeside area.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Mr Green to call 101 quoting incident 2496 of December 22.