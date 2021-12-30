Lemon Tree bosses looking at extension and new recording studio in £3m refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lemon Tree bosses looking at extension and new recording studio in £3m refurbishment

By Alastair Gossip
December 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Early plans for the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen are being explored in a £3m project. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
Early plans for the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen are being explored in a £3m project. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.

Designs showcasing possible improvements to the Lemon Tree could be produced by the spring as part of a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), which runs the iconic gig venue, has now found architects to carry out a feasibility study on the ageing premises.

The city council’s arm’s length culture charity has handed Richard Murphy Architects a wish list for the 1930s building, with the initial work expected to be completed by March.

Having provided a stage for artists like Radiohead, Lewis Capaldi, LCD Soundsystem and Emeli Sande on their way to global fame, the West North Street venue is an established part of the national touring circuit for musicians, comedians and theatre groups alike.

As part of a £3 million project, APA has tasked its architects with developing two options for upgrades – but could yet pursue neither.

APA’s Lemon Tree refurbishment wish list

Along with essential repairs to the windows, roof, electrical wiring and plumbing, and a fresh lick of paint, bosses are keen to extend the former Christian women’s and community centre.

The Lemon Tree could undergo a multi-million-pound refurbishment. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
The Lemon Tree could undergo a multi-million-pound refurbishment. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

An extension, it is hoped, would allow space for a new foyer, box office and street-level cafe and bar.

Design briefs seen by Aberdeen Journals also list a recording studio and new office accommodation to make space for another cultural organisation or festival as “nice to have”.

Upgrades are being eyed for the 550-standing music space and for a 50% increase in seating in the Lemon Tree theatre space.

Disabled access, soundproofing, lighting and sound systems, and toilets could be improved, while new energy-efficient heating systems are being looked at.

Two small dressing rooms and a new green room for artists could also form part of the project.

However, APA has made it clear in the brief for the work that the “informal, relaxed, friendly, intimate, adaptable, lively, off-beat style and sense of story and history of the venue” has to be retained despite the modernisation.

Lemon Tree refurbishment could play lead role in Queen Street overhaul

It comes as the local authority prepares a culture-led, residential, multi-million-pound revamp of the entire Queen Street area, which requires the demolition of the former north-east police headquarters.

And APA chief executive, Jane Spiers, said there were many firms vying to make a mark on the “legendary” springboard for up-and-coming artists as part of that.

“We have had a lot of interest in the feasibility study, which is looking into options for an upgrade of the Lemon Tree as part of the plans to redevelop Queen Street and put culture at its heart,” she said.

“We have appointed Richard Murphy Architects, who have a great track record and we’re happy to have them on board.

“The study is expected to be complete by the end of March but there is no commitment at this stage beyond that.”

Aberdeen City Council and business quango Scottish Enterprise are paying for the exploratory work.

Aberdeen University is also considering what part it can play in the desired ‘cultural quarter’, potentially looking to reopen the long-missed Marischal Museum and other lesser used parts of the Granite City’s most celebrated building.

Revealed: Redevelopment plans for The Lemon Tree, an Aberdeen venue with a star-studded past

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]