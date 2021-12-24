Aberdeen business leader believes Omicron research means Covid restrictions should be ‘recalibrated’

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen business leader has urged the Scottish Government to “recalibrate” its Covid restrictions after new research said Omicron is less likely to lead to hospital admissions.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, believes the findings means the situation over the festive period is now “quite different”.

Hospitality firms face returning to table service from Boxing Day while night clubs will close their doors – steps Mr Borthwick has questioned whether they are now “proportionate”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the new data about Omicron as “encouraging”.

However, she has continued to urge caution due to the higher transmissibility of the variant causing it to spread faster.

‘Striking a balance is not easy’

Early studies that have examined the Omicron variant have estimated that the new strain is less likely to lead to hospital admissions with reductions ranging from 30% to 70% estimates.

Mr Borthwick believes the research coupled with the “herculean” effort of the vaccine rollout means Covid restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day should be re-examined.

He said: “The situation presented to ministers today is therefore quite different to what they faced earlier in the month.

“It is time for them to pause, recalibrate and look at whether the restrictions currently in place, and the additional measures from Boxing Day, remain proportionate.

“Striking a balance in the health and economic emergencies we face is not easy, and a task that few would envy. However, the data on economic harm is stark.”

‘We must keep suppressing the virus’

Other new Covid rules due to come into force on Boxing Day include limiting crowds at outdoor events, including football fixtures, to just 500.

Meanwhile, indoor standing events will be restricted to 100 and seated events will be cut to 200.

All of the measures are currently due to be reviewed on January 11.

Ms Sturgeon has continued to urge caution following the publication of the Omicron research.

She tweeted: “This is encouraging early data – hopefully confidence will build as we get more data.

“Key point to remember though – a smaller percentage of a much larger number of cases will still put increased pressure on NHS and economy.

“So we must keep suppressing virus while we complete boosters.”