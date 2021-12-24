Aberdeen business leader believes Omicron research means Covid restrictions should be ‘recalibrated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen business leader believes Omicron research means Covid restrictions should be ‘recalibrated’

By David Mackay
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Russell Borthwick. Photo: DCT Media
Russell Borthwick. Photo: DCT Media

An Aberdeen business leader has urged the Scottish Government to “recalibrate” its Covid restrictions after new research said Omicron is less likely to lead to hospital admissions.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, believes the findings means the situation over the festive period is now “quite different”.

Hospitality firms face returning to table service from Boxing Day while night clubs will close their doors – steps Mr Borthwick has questioned whether they are now “proportionate”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the new data about Omicron as “encouraging”.

However, she has continued to urge caution due to the higher transmissibility of the variant causing it to spread faster.

‘Striking a balance is not easy’

Early studies that have examined the Omicron variant have estimated that the new strain is less likely to lead to hospital admissions with reductions ranging from 30% to 70% estimates.

Mr Borthwick believes the research coupled with the “herculean” effort of the vaccine rollout means Covid restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day should be re-examined.

He said: “The situation presented to ministers today is therefore quite different to what they faced earlier in the month.

“It is time for them to pause, recalibrate and look at whether the restrictions currently in place, and the additional measures from Boxing Day, remain proportionate.

“Striking a balance in the health and economic emergencies we face is not easy, and a task that few would envy. However, the data on economic harm is stark.”

‘We must keep suppressing the virus’

Other new Covid rules due to come into force on Boxing Day include limiting crowds at outdoor events, including football fixtures, to just 500.

Meanwhile, indoor standing events will be restricted to 100 and seated events will be cut to 200.

All of the measures are currently due to be reviewed on January 11.

Ms Sturgeon has continued to urge caution following the publication of the Omicron research.

She tweeted: “This is encouraging early data – hopefully confidence will build as we get more data.

“Key point to remember though – a smaller percentage of a much larger number of cases will still put increased pressure on NHS and economy.

“So we must keep suppressing virus while we complete boosters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]