Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeenshire fish merchant

By Craig Munro
December 24, 2021, 6:52 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:01 am
Picture from @jeff_davey4 on Twitter.
Picture from @jeff_davey4 on Twitter.

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a fish merchant in an coastal Aberdeenshire village.

Crews arrived at J Smith Fish Merchants in Sandend at 6.04am, after receiving the call at around 5.12am.

Five appliances were sent from Portsoy, Cullen, Banff, Buckie and Macduff, and have been joined by a water carrier from Turriff.

The crews only began fighting the fire internally about an hour after arriving, due to a need to cut off the power supply to the building.

A video posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be a shed used by the business gutted by flames, which appeared through its roof.

It took more than two hours until the blaze was reduced to the extent that firefighters could begin damping it down.

The service remains on the scene, and the stop message is yet to be received.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]