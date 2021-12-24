An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze at a fish merchant in an coastal Aberdeenshire village.

Crews arrived at J Smith Fish Merchants in Sandend at 6.04am, after receiving the call at around 5.12am.

Five appliances were sent from Portsoy, Cullen, Banff, Buckie and Macduff, and have been joined by a water carrier from Turriff.

The crews only began fighting the fire internally about an hour after arriving, due to a need to cut off the power supply to the building.

A video posted on Twitter showed what appeared to be a shed used by the business gutted by flames, which appeared through its roof.

It took more than two hours until the blaze was reduced to the extent that firefighters could begin damping it down.

The service remains on the scene, and the stop message is yet to be received.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.