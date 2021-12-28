Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pensioner claims Aberdeen council ‘aren’t interested’ in clearing up Storm Arwen tree damage

By Alastair Gossip
December 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Joyce Watt has been left with this huge tree in her garden after Storm Arwen. She is worried Aberdeen City Council is never coming to clear it up. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
An Aberdeen pensioner is scared the city council may never come and remove a huge tree that fell onto her shed in recent extreme weather.

Joyce Watt, who lives in Ashgrove, saw one of the thick pines from the path behind her home come crashing down during Storm Arwen at the end of last month.

It smashed a fence, left a garden bench in “smithereens” and came to rest on her shed roof.

Despite weeks of campaigning the local authority, no one from the council has yet come to scope out the work required to remove the trunk.

“They aren’t interested,” the 82-year-old told Aberdeen Journals.

Joyce Watt has been left with this huge tree in her garden after Storm Arwen. She is worried Aberdeen City Council is never coming to clear it up. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
“I know the storm affected quite a lot of people but no one been out to see how it is lying and what it is affecting.

“We have a lot of things in our shed, including electrics, a lawnmower, and tools. And we can’t claim on our insurance as this was an act of God.

“The longer the trunk lies on our shed the more damage it will do as the sap gets into the roof.

“I have been looking at downsizing so had many possessions in the shed – who is going to want to buy a house with this in the garden?”

The tree is one of many lining nearby Back Hilton Road, separately by a path and a grassy verge from Mrs Watt’s terraced home in Gillespie Crescent, where she lives with her son.

At least two other trees along the row also came down in the storm, taking overhead lines with them.

Another tree in nearby Carnie Drive, part of the damage caused by Storm Arwen. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Mrs Watt added: “It’s just lucky, however unfortunate for us, that the tree fell our way because if the wind had blown in the other direction it could well have maimed somebody as it came down.

“I’m aware there are people who suffered worse with the storms but it just feels like no one is interested in this area.

“How long is it going to stay there? Even if someone contacted us, I would feel more confident that they would get round to it eventually – but there hasn’t been a peep.”

Storm Arwen wrought damage and destruction of tens of thousands of trees

Thousands of trees came down across the Aberdeen – and tens of thousands more in the north-east – during Storm Arwen, which was quickly followed by Storm Barra.

Aberdeen City Council’s tree team will have its work cut out, with estimates severe damage at the leafy Hazlehead Crematorium could take up to six months to clear.

CR0032867 The Remembrance Garden at Aberdeen Crematorium has suffered damage with trees coming down in the recent Storm Arwen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.
Distraught mourners have been left unable to find memorials under the debris.

In Aberdeenshire, at Haddo House alone, 100,000 trees are feared to have been lost in the devastation.

A city council spokeswoman dismissed claims Aberdeen arborists had been sent out to the country park, near Ellon, to help as they are very much needed in the Granite City.

She added: “We are aware of this tree in Mrs Watt’s garden.

“Unfortunately with the thousands of trees we have down across Aberdeen it is still not possible to give accurate timescales for the work required for all our trees however we are due to see to this one in the new year.”

