Five men charged with driving offences after anti-social behaviour reported in Turriff

Five men have been reported for driving offences after being caught by police officers in a car park in Turriff.

The men aged 17 to 24-years-old have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Police caught the offenders between 10pm December 10 and 3am December 11 after reports of antisocial behaviour in a car park of High Street in Turriff.

It is understood that there have been several complaints regarding antisocial driving in Turriff and an increase in police vigilance is in response to those.

The men have been charged with dangerous driving, careless driving, and driving with no insurance or licence.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Antisocial or dangerous driving in a town like Turriff can have a significant impact on the community.

“Road Policing will continue to patrol towns and villages in the North East using both marked and unmarked vehicles and if antisocial driving is seen, it will be dealt with accordingly.”