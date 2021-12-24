Five men charged with driving offences after anti-social behaviour reported in Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Five men charged with driving offences after anti-social behaviour reported in Turriff

By Ross Hempseed
December 24, 2021, 9:52 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:01 am
driving offences

Five men have been reported for driving offences after being caught by police officers in a car park in Turriff.

The men aged 17 to 24-years-old have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Police caught the offenders between 10pm December 10 and 3am December 11 after reports of antisocial behaviour in a car park of High Street in Turriff.

It is understood that there have been several complaints regarding antisocial driving in Turriff and an increase in police vigilance is in response to those.

The men have been charged with dangerous driving, careless driving, and driving with no insurance or licence.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Antisocial or dangerous driving in a town like Turriff can have a significant impact on the community.

“Road Policing will continue to patrol towns and villages in the North East using both marked and unmarked vehicles and if antisocial driving is seen, it will be dealt with accordingly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]