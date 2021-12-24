Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strava Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Aberdeen runner draws festive designs with fitness app

By Craig Munro
December 24, 2021, 1:35 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 1:41 pm
One of Stuart Marr's Christmas designs across the Hazlehead Pitches.
An Aberdeen runner has kept his online followers entertained with a series of creative Christmas designs throughout the festive season.

Stuart Marr, 38, has been drawing enormous pictures across the parks and pitches of the city using the route marker on fitness app Strava for five years.

He plans out a path beforehand, and sticks to it as closely as possible on his runs, which can be anywhere from 2km to almost 6km depending on the complexity of the picture he wants to make.

Stuart Marr after running the Peterhead 10K.

This year, his designs have included an elf, a guitar-playing Christmas tree and even Santa getting stuck in the chimney.

Stuart Marr’s Strava design of Santa stuck in a chimney

Mr Marr, who is originally from Westhill, said: “Sometimes the markings on the pitch can help me, and I can see where I am with the Strava app.

“It’s about judgment as well, because some bits are trickier to do than others. Drawing circles is a challenge, because you’ve got to judge them quite well.

“Most of my drawings I’ll get the first time around, it’s very rare that I’ve had to start again because I’ve had a false start.”

Stuart Marr’s Strava design of a Christmas tree with a guitar

Among his most popular designs from 2021 has been a Covid virus getting jabbed by an enormous vaccination needle, drawn across Sheddocksley pitches, which collected more than 1,700 likes on Instagram.

He often creates pictures to mark important events, such as a kilted man for Scotland’s appearance in Euro 2020 and a head with a brain for last year’s World Mental Health Day.

Stuart Marr’s Strava design of the Covid vaccine

Mr Marr has been running for 20 years, but was first inspired to start the drawings after seeing ‘Pedalling Picasso’ Anthony Hoyte create intricate designs around parks in London.

However, the smaller Granite City parks pose more of a challenge for him, as he needs to fit often very complex details into odd shapes.

He said: “If you look back at previous years and what I’ve done, you’ve always got to think, ‘How can I better it next year?’

“It gets quite tricky, thinking what else I can do, and how am I going to do them. Sometimes you get ideas, and you think, ‘How am I going to do this now?'”

