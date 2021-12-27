Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven church continuing Tree of Life tradition into the new year

By Ellie Milne
December 27, 2021, 3:44 pm Updated: December 27, 2021, 4:19 pm
The Tree of Life is outside St James' Episcopal Church in Stonehaven
A church in Stonehaven is continuing its annual act of remembrance into the new year.

For more than a decade, one of the trees in the churchyard at St James’ Episcopal Church has been decorated at Christmas in memory of those who have passed away.

The congregation is inviting people to write a special message on a bauble and place it on the “simple yet stunning” Tree of Life up until January 6.

David Fleming, buildings convener and vestry member, said: “We recognised that at Christmas while everybody is being jolly there are some people, who for a variety of reasons, are less jolly.

“Perhaps they’ve lost someone in the past year or ten years ago, and one way of coping with that is to recognise it and do a memorial.”

Tree of Life is ‘a symbol of light’

There is still time to leave a message on the tree, with people invited to bring along their own bauble or pick one up from the church.

“What people do is come and write a name and a message on a bauble and hang it on the tree as an act of remembrance for those lives that they are trying to remember,” Mr Fleming continued.

“We start it up around December 1 so people can come and hang their baubles up on the tree on the north side of the church. As the baubles pick up the street lights, it’s a symbol of light on dark days.”

Tree of Life Stonehaven
David Fleming at St James’ Episcopal Church in Stonehaven where the Tree of Life can be found. Photo by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

The Tree of Life started out with just a few baubles and has got bigger every year becoming a true communal effort.

Mr Fleming adds: “We feel it provides an outreach to people who may not come to church, there’s nothing particularly sacramental about it. It’s just a gesture for people to remember relatives and friends and know they are not alone.”

In the same vein, the church was the location of the Stoney Cares Christmas Day Lunch on Saturday.

The group meal, organised by Laura Craddock, is an event that brings people together who would otherwise be by themselves on Christmas Day.

Following a successful debut, the event has returned to the church each year. The suppliers for 2021 included Auntie Betty’s, Charles McHardy and Westerton Farm.

