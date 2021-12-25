White Christmas confirmed following snowfall in the north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents in parts of the north and north-east woke up on Christmas morning to a fresh blanket of snow.

The Met Office has confirmed that it is officially a white Christmas in the UK this year.

Just one falling snowflake has to be observed somewhere in the UK on December 25 for the day to be described as a “white Christmas”.

Snowfall has been reported in Braemar and Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, as well as parts of Shetland.

The Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page on Twitter shared beautiful images of the fallen snow in Braemar in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The photos show a layer of snow covering cars and the ground outside The Fife Arms hotel in the Aberdeenshire village.

Although no more heavy snow has fallen since this morning, temperatures in Braemar and surrounding areas are predicted to remain at freezing overnight.

Braemar recorded the first snow of the season back in October as temperatures started to drop across the region.

Elsewhere in the UK, snow and sleet has been spotted in Strathallan in Perthshire and across the Pennines.

More snow is expected on Boxing Day with a yellow weather warning in place further south in Scotland, covering Stirling and Crieff. The warning extends to parts of England and Northern Ireland.