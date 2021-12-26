Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peter Mackay, 41, from Aberdeen reported missing

By Ross Hempseed
December 26, 2021, 8:19 am Updated: December 26, 2021, 8:22 am
Post Thumbnail

An Aberdeen man, Peter McKay, has been reported missing after being last seen on Christmas Day.

The 41-year-old local was last seen at around 4pm on December 25 on Westburn Road in Aberdeen.

Police are now attempting to trace Mr McKay and are appealing for information.

Mr McKay is described as 5ft 11ins with a stocky build and bald head.

He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, black face mask, black puffer style jacket, grey Nike hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or through the or using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website scotland with Ref : PS-20211225-1623.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal