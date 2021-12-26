Peter Mackay, 41, from Aberdeen reported missing By Ross Hempseed December 26, 2021, 8:19 am Updated: December 26, 2021, 8:22 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Aberdeen man, Peter McKay, has been reported missing after being last seen on Christmas Day. The 41-year-old local was last seen at around 4pm on December 25 on Westburn Road in Aberdeen. Police are now attempting to trace Mr McKay and are appealing for information. Mr McKay is described as 5ft 11ins with a stocky build and bald head. He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, black face mask, black puffer style jacket, grey Nike hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers. Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or through the or using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website scotland with Ref : PS-20211225-1623. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Robin Green, 75, reported missing from Aberdeen Body recovered in search for hiker reported missing in Highlands Multi-agency search launched for man reported missing on Munro-bagging hike in Highlands Missing Paisley teen Rikki Cruden traced safe and well after almost two weeks