Peter Mackay, 41, from Aberdeen reported missing

An Aberdeen man, Peter McKay, has been reported missing after being last seen on Christmas Day.

The 41-year-old local was last seen at around 4pm on December 25 on Westburn Road in Aberdeen.

Police are now attempting to trace Mr McKay and are appealing for information.

Mr McKay is described as 5ft 11ins with a stocky build and bald head.

He was last seen wearing a beanie hat, black face mask, black puffer style jacket, grey Nike hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or through the or using the Contact Us form on the Police Scotland website scotland with Ref : PS-20211225-1623.