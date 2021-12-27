Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two new Aldi stores to be built in Aberdeen as part of 2022 expansion plans

By Ross Hempseed
December 27, 2021, 10:32 am Updated: December 27, 2021, 10:35 am
new aldi stores

Two brand-new Aldi stores are planned for Aberdeen as part of the low-cost supermarket’s expansion plans for 2022.

Aldi is planning to invest over £24 million in 2022 to open three new stores, two of which will be in Aberdeen, and create over 100 new jobs.

One store will be located in Countesswells Road and the other in Hareness Road.

In October 2021, Aldi opened another store in the north-east located in Portlethen.

As part of the German retailer’s Scottish expansion, a third store in Broxburn will also be built in 2022.

These new stores follow Aldi’s major milestone of opening its 100th store in Scotland in 2021.

The new stores will create up to 150 new jobs and will add to the growing number of people working for Aldi estimated to be 3,500 by the end of 2022.

The focus of the supermarket chain has been to establish relationships with local producers and in 2021 surpassed its goal of working with over 90 Scottish producers.

The aim is to increase this share of shelf space to over 500 locally-sourced produce in the coming years.

As part of the initiative to source locally, Aldi will be organising its 10th Scottish Beer Festival in 2022 to support beer from 80 breweries in Scotland.

£55 million investment and nine new Aldi stores planned for 2022

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland said: “The prospects for the coming year look very exciting for Aldi in Scotland.

“We reached a significant milestone with the opening of our 100th Scottish store in 2021 and we are continuing to demonstrate our commitment to further expansion and investment in our Scottish stores.

“During 2021, we have invested £36 million in new store locations and in the next two years we will invest an additional £55 million in new stores and extensions, with a further nine stores planned.

“Almost three-quarters of our stores are now in our improved Project Fresh store format, providing a more customer-friendly layout with additional space and a brighter shopping experience – and we’re on track to upgrade the remainder by the end of 2023.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our colleagues and suppliers, who have continued to work tirelessly in very challenging times.

We look forward to the New Year and continuing to grow and serve the people of Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal