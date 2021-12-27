Two new Aldi stores to be built in Aberdeen as part of 2022 expansion plans

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two brand-new Aldi stores are planned for Aberdeen as part of the low-cost supermarket’s expansion plans for 2022.

Aldi is planning to invest over £24 million in 2022 to open three new stores, two of which will be in Aberdeen, and create over 100 new jobs.

One store will be located in Countesswells Road and the other in Hareness Road.

In October 2021, Aldi opened another store in the north-east located in Portlethen.

As part of the German retailer’s Scottish expansion, a third store in Broxburn will also be built in 2022.

These new stores follow Aldi’s major milestone of opening its 100th store in Scotland in 2021.

The new stores will create up to 150 new jobs and will add to the growing number of people working for Aldi estimated to be 3,500 by the end of 2022.

The focus of the supermarket chain has been to establish relationships with local producers and in 2021 surpassed its goal of working with over 90 Scottish producers.

The aim is to increase this share of shelf space to over 500 locally-sourced produce in the coming years.

As part of the initiative to source locally, Aldi will be organising its 10th Scottish Beer Festival in 2022 to support beer from 80 breweries in Scotland.

£55 million investment and nine new Aldi stores planned for 2022

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland said: “The prospects for the coming year look very exciting for Aldi in Scotland.

“We reached a significant milestone with the opening of our 100th Scottish store in 2021 and we are continuing to demonstrate our commitment to further expansion and investment in our Scottish stores.

“During 2021, we have invested £36 million in new store locations and in the next two years we will invest an additional £55 million in new stores and extensions, with a further nine stores planned.

“Almost three-quarters of our stores are now in our improved Project Fresh store format, providing a more customer-friendly layout with additional space and a brighter shopping experience – and we’re on track to upgrade the remainder by the end of 2023.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our colleagues and suppliers, who have continued to work tirelessly in very challenging times.

We look forward to the New Year and continuing to grow and serve the people of Scotland.”