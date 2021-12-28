Teenage boys missing from Garthdee ‘found safe and well’ By Ellie Milne December 28, 2021, 12:35 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 1:23 pm The missing teenagers have been found [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two teenage boys who were reported missing from the Garthdee area of Aberdeen have been traced. Police confirmed that Morgan Rennie, 13, and Dylan Flett, 14, have been “found safe and well”. Officers thanked everyone who had helped in their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Search extended for missing 42-year-old man who could be in Highlands Missing Invergordon man Paul MacCulloch found safe and well Peter Mackay reported missing on Christmas day has been found Robin Green, 75, reported missing from Aberdeen