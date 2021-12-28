Rescuers called to Fraserburgh beach to help woman with suspected broken ankle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rescuers have been called to a beach near Fraserburgh after a woman suffered a suspected broken ankle.

Ambulance staff and Coastguard crews were called to the Waters of Philorth Beach on the North Sea coast on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the woman became injured while walking on the Aberdeenshire coastline.

Coastguard crews from Fraserburgh and Peterhead were sent to the scene to assist paramedics treat her injuries and get her off the beach.

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed the Fraserburgh lifeboat had also been called to help.

It is understood rescuers will evacuate the woman from the beach on the vessel instead of attempting to do it over land.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “At the moment the Coastguard is assisting the ambulance service with a female who has a suspected broken ankle.

“We have two Coastguard teams from Fraserburgh and Peterhead there and Fraserburgh lifeboat to extract the casualty over the beach and onto the water.”