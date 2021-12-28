Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rescuers called to Fraserburgh beach to help woman with suspected broken ankle

By David Mackay
December 28, 2021, 1:41 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 3:47 pm
A Coastguard van at the Waters of Philorth Beach.
Coastguard crews at the Waters of Philorth Beach. Photo: Robert McGregor

Rescuers have been called to a beach near Fraserburgh after a woman suffered a suspected broken ankle.

Ambulance staff and Coastguard crews were called to the Waters of Philorth Beach on the North Sea coast on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the woman became injured while walking on the Aberdeenshire coastline.

Coastguard crews from Fraserburgh and Peterhead were sent to the scene to assist paramedics treat her injuries and get her off the beach.

Coastguard rescue at Waters of Philorth Beach near Fraserburgh

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed the Fraserburgh lifeboat had also been called to help.

It is understood rescuers will evacuate the woman from the beach on the vessel instead of attempting to do it over land.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “At the moment the Coastguard is assisting the ambulance service with a female who has a suspected broken ankle.

“We have two Coastguard teams from Fraserburgh and Peterhead there and Fraserburgh lifeboat to extract the casualty over the beach and onto the water.”

