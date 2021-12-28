Fog forces aircraft to turn away or delay landing at Aberdeen Airport

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of aircraft have been forced to delay landing at Aberdeen International Airport this evening due to fog.

Several helicopters were circling in the sky above the terminal waiting for the dense cloud to clear, while a pair of planes had to reroute their journeys.

An EasyJet flight from London Luton which was due to arrive at 6.35pm has instead been diverted to Edinburgh Airport, where it will refuel before attempting the trip again.

Meanwhile, a Loganair flight from Teesside International Airport which was set to land at 6.40pm is returning to Darlington.

Aberdeen’s online arrivals board shows a number of other journeys that also have been affected by the poor conditions: Loganair flights from Kirkwall and Belfast are scheduled to land an hour and 15 minutes, and an hour and 50 minutes late respectively.

Passengers on an EasyJet flight to London Luton that was due to leave Aberdeen at 7.05pm were to get an update at 8pm, while the 7.20pm Loganair flight to Teesside has been cancelled.

Anyone affected by the cancellation has been asked to contact Loganair.