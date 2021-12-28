Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fog forces aircraft to turn away or delay landing at Aberdeen Airport

By Craig Munro
December 28, 2021, 7:53 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 8:12 pm
The conditions have affected flights from London Luton and Teesside airports. Picture by Kath Flannery
The conditions have affected flights from London Luton and Teesside airports. Picture by Kath Flannery

A number of aircraft have been forced to delay landing at Aberdeen International Airport this evening due to fog.

Several helicopters were circling in the sky above the terminal waiting for the dense cloud to clear, while a pair of planes had to reroute their journeys.

An EasyJet flight from London Luton which was due to arrive at 6.35pm has instead been diverted to Edinburgh Airport, where it will refuel before attempting the trip again.

Meanwhile, a Loganair flight from Teesside International Airport which was set to land at 6.40pm is returning to Darlington.

Aberdeen’s online arrivals board shows a number of other journeys that also have been affected by the poor conditions: Loganair flights from Kirkwall and Belfast are scheduled to land an hour and 15 minutes, and an hour and 50 minutes late respectively.

Passengers on an EasyJet flight to London Luton that was due to leave Aberdeen at 7.05pm were to get an update at 8pm, while the 7.20pm Loganair flight to Teesside has been cancelled.

Anyone affected by the cancellation has been asked to contact Loganair.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal