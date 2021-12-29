At least 25 Covid cases linked to Aberdeen care home just days before Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Around 25 Covid cases have been linked to Northcote Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen.

The Press & Journal and Evening Express have been told families were notified about the outbreak on December 23.

It is understood that at least 25 Covid cases have now been linked to the Aberdeen care home.

The Press & Journal and Evening Express understands all residents have been tested. However, the outbreak did affect Christmas get-togethers with families.

A message on the care home’s website says that friends and relatives can only visit residents by appointment booking due to Covid restrictions.

The independent care home in Aberdeen, which is managed by a charitable board of trustees, can provide care for up to 60 residents.

Northcote Lodge Care Home was contacted to comment on the Covid cases and arrangements being made for staff and residents, but declined.