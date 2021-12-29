Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

At least 25 Covid cases linked to Aberdeen care home just days before Christmas

By David Mackay
December 29, 2021, 5:12 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 5:22 pm
Northcote Lodge Care Home. Photo: DCT Media
Northcote Lodge Care Home. Photo: DCT Media

Around 25 Covid cases have been linked to Northcote Lodge Care Home in Aberdeen.

The Press & Journal and Evening Express have been told families were notified about the outbreak on December 23.

It is understood that at least 25 Covid cases have now been linked to the Aberdeen care home.

The Press & Journal and Evening Express understands all residents have been tested. However, the outbreak did affect Christmas get-togethers with families.

A message on the care home’s website says that friends and relatives can only visit residents by appointment booking due to Covid restrictions.

The independent care home in Aberdeen, which is managed by a charitable board of trustees, can provide care for up to 60 residents.

Northcote Lodge Care Home was contacted to comment on the Covid cases and arrangements being made for staff and residents, but declined.

