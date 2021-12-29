Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Behaviour of missing man with links to Aboyne described as ‘out of character’

By Lauren Robertson
December 29, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 5:58 pm
Missing man James Turner.
Missing man James Turner.

Missing James Turner, who has links to Aberdeenshire, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in Annan on Tuesday December 28.

The 45-year-old left the property in Glynt Wynde in the Dumfries and Galloway town at about 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

He was driving a blue Skoda Octavia car with the registration SV12 WCR.

Mr Turner’s family are becoming increasingly concerned regarding his whereabouts and his behaviour has been described as “out of character”.

He has links to the Aboyne area of Aberdeenshire and is known to walk, fish and camp locally.

Police are asking the public in both areas to look out for Mr Turner and his vehicle in car parks, by rivers, beaches, forests and beauty spots.

‘Missing for some time now’

Mr Turner is described as being 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with dark greying hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark safari type jacket, white long sleeve t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Officers are already searching for him and have called on the public to help.

Inspector Scott Torrance said: “James has been missing for some time now. This is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for James and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.”

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Turner, or his car, is being urged to contact police immediately on 101, quoting reference number 2724 of Tuesday December 28.

