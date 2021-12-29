Behaviour of missing man with links to Aboyne described as ‘out of character’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Missing James Turner, who has links to Aberdeenshire, hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in Annan on Tuesday December 28.

The 45-year-old left the property in Glynt Wynde in the Dumfries and Galloway town at about 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

He was driving a blue Skoda Octavia car with the registration SV12 WCR.

Mr Turner’s family are becoming increasingly concerned regarding his whereabouts and his behaviour has been described as “out of character”.

He has links to the Aboyne area of Aberdeenshire and is known to walk, fish and camp locally.

Police are asking the public in both areas to look out for Mr Turner and his vehicle in car parks, by rivers, beaches, forests and beauty spots.

‘Missing for some time now’

Mr Turner is described as being 5ft 10ins, of medium build and with dark greying hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark safari type jacket, white long sleeve t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Officers are already searching for him and have called on the public to help.

Inspector Scott Torrance said: “James has been missing for some time now. This is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried.

“We have a number of police resources out looking for James and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.”

Anyone who has information regarding Mr Turner, or his car, is being urged to contact police immediately on 101, quoting reference number 2724 of Tuesday December 28.