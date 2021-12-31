New Year Honours: Aberdeen-based GP made MBE for services to health inequalities within minority ethnic groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Year Honours: Aberdeen-based GP made MBE for services to health inequalities within minority ethnic groups

By Ellie Milne
December 31, 2021, 10:30 pm
Dr Adaeze Ifezulike has been made an MBE in the New Year's Honours
Dr Adaeze Ifezulike has been made an MBE in the New Year's Honours

An Aberdeen GP has been recognised for her services to health inequalities among Scottish black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

Adaeze Ifezulike has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours and said it will inspire her work going forward.

She said she was “blown away” when she found out she had been included on the list.

“I thought this type of award went to people who discover new planets or something, so I was quite blown away,” she said. “I’m really pleased.

“I’m so honoured by the award and I think it’s a great honour for Aberdeen and Scotland. It’s just going to inspire me to do a lot more work, I’m grateful to receive it.”

Encouraging vaccine uptake

Dr Ifezulike has dedicated much of her time over the past year to promoting uptake of the coronavirus vaccine among ethnic minority communities.

While continuing her work as a GP, she has lead the set up of mobile vaccine centres in places of faith and encouraged church and mosque leaders in the community to get jabbed.

She was also behind the creation of a “highly effective” video encouraging individuals to get vaccinated. It received recognition by NHS Grampian and aired on NHS social media channels.

She said: “At the beginning of the pandemic there was a lot of misinformation around the vaccine and there were lots of discussions around it affecting ethnic minorities.

“It was something I spent some time thinking about, how best to encourage. It was important to hear from them, hear what their issues were and why they were so worried.

“It’s something I got very passionate about once I started.”

A career full of achievements

Dr Ifezulike has had a number of career defining moments, including being nominated by the Family Planning Association UK for the impact of her work on women’s health and contraception within the black community.

She has brought together the NHS and local churches to offer health screening programmes which allowed access to often hard-to-reach groups, while her work to fight obesity resulted in 250 families engaging to manage their weight under her guidance.

Although her work is keeping her very busy, Dr Ifezulike said she will probably organise a “small celebration” in the new year to recognise her latest achievement.

New Year Honours: More on this year's awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]