New Union Square noodle bar, Insch rail bridge improvements and Macduff Market Cross revamp

An error occurred. Please try again.

Join us for our weekly round-up of the latest planning news across the north-east.

Among the applications lodged with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils featured this time are plans for a new restaurant offering Asian cuisine at Union Square.

Meanwhile, there will be some relief for Macduff residents as long-awaited proposals designed to preserve the town’s historic Market Cross have now been approved.

Bridge on track for upgrades

Firstly, Scotrail has tendered plans to replace parts of a weathered rail bridge at Insch station with a new model.

The C-listed structure dates back to before the Second World War, and pictures lodged alongside the plans show how it has fallen into decline.

The works will include replacing the timber deck, landings and steps with a fibre-reinforced plastic alternative designed to secure its future for many decades to come.

Braemar B&B to become family home

Meanwhile, the Moorfield House Hotel bed and breakfast in Braemar could soon become a new home.

The building, on Chapel Brae, was bought by Grant and Maria Mason in 2016.

They moved from Northumberland to Deeside to run the premises, completing various upgrades including a new decking area with “fantastic views of the Highland Games park”.

They closed the bar and restaurant in 2020, relocating them to their Cairn Grill restaurant and bar in the village.

The Masons are now asking Aberdeenshire Council for permission to change the use of the building.

Food firm wants to take on empty Union Square unit

Now some good news for fans of sushi, noodles and other lip-smacking eastern delights…

Plans have been put forward to fill one empty unit at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre with a new Itsu restaurant.

The chain, which opened in 1997 in London, is keen to establish a Scottish presence with its first venue north of the border opening in Edinburgh next month.

The unit is one of many across Aberdeen shopping centres which has been lying empty for a while.

The Original Penguin clothing firm opened its first store in Scotland there 2012, shortly after the mall opened.

New take-away on the way

In another addition to the city centre’s food scene, plans for a new take-away on Holburn Street have been approved.

Abz Property Management recently snapped up the former Thistle Graphics building and submitted proposals for the change.

The type of take-away, which would be next to a Pizza Hut, is not specified.

But in approving permission, the council has stipulated that noise and odour measures be enforced and that it doesn’t remain open later than midnight.

The printing firm which previously had it went into liquidation and the property had been on the market for more than a year.

But that’s not all…

Meanwhile, the same applicants have had plans to create three flats in the building approved as well.

One flat will be behind the take-away, with a separate entrance. There will be another on the lower ground floor and the basement will be converted into a studio apartment.

Stonehaven gym could be open as soon as next month!

Stonehaven residents with fitness-related new years resolutions will be given a helping hand in the form of a new gym opening up in the town centre.

Permission for the new Imapact Fitness venue came despite one neighbour raising fears that the noise could disturb meditation sessions at the flat above.

You can read our full report here.

Looking to treat yourself in Cruden Bay?

Plans have been put forward to turn a home on Meadowbank in Cruden Bay into a massage parlour.

Details of the proposal put forward by Genny Dal Santo explain that she intends to operate the business from the study, with no alterations to the property.

It comes after the owner applied to turn the home into a bed and breakfast recently.

Macduff Market Cross to be given new lease of life

Finally, badly needed plans to secure the future of the historic Market Cross in Macduff have been passed by Aberdeenshire Council.

The B-listed landmark, which dates back to 1783, is positioned on top of a crumbling concrete platform.

Alongside repairs to the Cross and its base, the surrounding landscape will be enhanced as well.

New information boards explaining the history of the Cross and anchor have also been proposed along with benches and lighting.

You can read more about the scheme here.

Elsewhere in Macduff, plans to build a new Aldi supermarket have raised the ire of the Co-op – who fear it would pummel trade at their Banff shop.

It comes after more than 100 locals wrote to the council begging for the discount store to be approved.

You can see the applications for yourself here:

Insch rail bridge here.

Braemar B&B plans here.

Union Square noodle bar here.

Holburn Street take-away here and flats here.

Stonehaven gym here.

Cruden Bay massage plans here.

Macduff Market Cross here.