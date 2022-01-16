Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Historic building to be turned into luxury honeymoon suite at Barra Castle

By Ben Hendry
January 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Owner Sarah Stephen has lodged plans for a new wedding attraction at Barra Castle.
Owner Sarah Stephen has lodged plans for a new wedding attraction at Barra Castle.

For many people, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of the wedding.

Countless couples left who have had to postpone their special day (some repeatedly) will finally walk down the aisle, pending any further Covid call-offs.

And the next few years should see scores of lockdown proposals finally come to fruition.

The owners of Barra Castle are now hoping to capitalise on the rush of re-arranged weddings…

David and Sarah Stephen are seeking permission to convert a “charming” historic building there into a luxury honeymoon suite.

The quaint garden pavilion as it looks today. Picture submitted to council by BW MacIntyre architects

How will pavilion boost Barra Castle’s wedding offering?

The Aberdeenshire landmark, outside Oldmeldrum, has been hosting weddings since 2017 in its The Barn @ Barra Castle venue.

While the castle was built in 1614-1618, the B-listed garden pavilion dates back to 1753.

Back then, it would have been used by the castle owners to entertain their guests.

The garden pavilion with Barra Castle in the background. Picture submitted to council by BW MacIntyre architects

Planning papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council outline the plans to revamp the two-storey garden house.

BW MacIntyre architects, on behalf of the Stephens, say the building can “once again welcome guests in a beautiful, characterful yet contemporary setting”.

This image comes from a wedding open day at the castle in 2018, showing how couples can choose to tie the knot in the Aberdeenshire countryside. Picture by Kath Flannery

Accommodation ‘needs to be special’

The firm adds: “In order to attract paying guests and meet their modern expectations, buildings such as this not only require restoration but also renovation.

“When the pavilion was originally constructed (believed to be around 1753) running water and luxury facilities would not have been possible.

“However to meet modern needs of guests on what is for them a very special day, the accommodation must be equally as special.

“Such a charming building and its beautiful surroundings must also be accompanied with luxury provisions to ensure guests comfort.”

A design image showing how the surroundings of the castle would be enhanced. Picture submitted to council by BW MacIntyre architects
Another concept design offering a glimpse into the possible future. Picture submitted to council by BW MacIntyre architects
Here is how the bedroom would look under the design blueprints. Picture submitted to council by BW MacIntyre architects

How about a glass of champagne on the balcony?

Very little work will take place on the outside of the building.

But inside, a staircase will be added leading to the bedroom on the upper floor while a small kitchenette will be created “to allow guests to enjoy refreshments”.

A shower room will also be built, with a Juliet balcony added.

Picture submitted to council by BW MacIntyre architects

The owners reckon the stunning views towards Bennachie will be “a strong selling point to potential guests wishing to come and enjoy the pavilion for years to come”.

And they say the work will ensure the building “goes on to survive many
hundreds of years more”.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

